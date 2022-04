One big production is trying to battle a fire today. It is a scary scene at Pinewood Studios where Disney is filming it's live-action Snow White adaptation. The Sun reports that the situation is being handled right now. Snow White stars Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen while Rachel Zegler from West Side Story plays the Disney Princess. Richard Attenborough's stage at Pinewood has had to contend with the situation. There are photos of big flames next to a cottage created for the set. Production facility photos also showcase the smoke floating up and outside the building. It's a big shock to see a little blaze grow to such a size, but at the moment, there are no injuries reported.

MOVIES ・ 29 DAYS AGO