ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

England beat Northern Ireland 5-0 - key moments, goals and reaction

BBC
 3 days ago

That's all from me. We're off to get more reaction from Kenny Shiels and Sarina Wiegman. Check out Andy Gray's match report here. There's a massive gap between us and them - Shiels. Northern Ireland 0-5 England. Quote Message: There is a massive gap between them and us. It...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Harry Sykes: Drowned rugby player left behind by team - inquest told

A teenager who drowned in a lake while on a rugby trip to France was not reported missing until his team got back to their hotel, an inquest heard. Harry Sykes, 16, from Bradford was on a trip with the Halifax Elite Rugby Academy when he died while swimming in a lake near Carcassonne.
SPORTS
BBC

Endangered Suffolk punch born near Dartmoor

A "critically endangered" English Suffolk punch horse has been born in Bovey Tracey in Devon. Bee gave birth to her foal Bertie on Thursday at Lower Teign Barn after almost a year's gestation. Tamson Russell, breeder, said the sleepless nights waiting for the birth was "worth every moment". According to...
ANIMALS
BBC

Stormont ‘doing a disservice to deaf community in Northern Ireland'

The mother of a boy born without hearing in one ear has criticised delays to Northern Ireland's sign language bill. The parties agreed two years ago to legally recognise British and Irish sign language through new legislation. But the bill will not be able to be passed at Stormont without...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirsty Mcguinness
Person
Kenny Shiels
Person
Nikita Parris
Person
Millie Bright
Person
Ella Toone
Person
Georgia Stanway
Person
Lauren Hemp
Person
Sarina Wiegman
Person
Jordan Nobbs
Person
Jackie Burns
Shropshire Star

US offers reward of five million dollars for information on Kinahan gang

A US government department imposed sanctions against seven senior members of the Kinahan crime gang. US authorities are offering a five million dollar reward for information on the Irish Kinahan crime gang that leads to the arrest and conviction of its leaders. It comes as a US government department imposed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SkySports

Leah Williamson: The new England captain and the five-day penalty wait

Leah Williamson will walk out at a sold-out Windsor Park on Tuesday night as the new England captain and it seems Belfast is a city that provides her with happy, albeit nerve-wracking, memories. Seven years ago this week Williamson was playing for the U19 team in a tournament at Seaview...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us And Them#Uk
ESPN

Lionesses World Cup qualification on hold despite 5-0 win

England's Lauren Hemp and Georgia Stanway netted twice each, and there was a goal for Ella Toone, as the visitors thumped Northern Ireland 5-0 to move closer to automatic qualification for the World Cup. They have a full haul of 24 points from eight games and will win Group D...
SOCCER
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: City, Liverpool protect leads in CL quarterfinals

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. ATLÉTICO MADRID vs. MANCHESTER CITY (0-1) City is looking to reach the semifinals for the second straight season and has a narrow lead after a first leg that saw Atlético adopt ultra-cautious tactics. City manager Pep Guardiola knows the return match will be different. “They are going to be more intense at the other end of the field and we’ll have to adapt to how they play,” Guardiola said. For City, the game comes between two meetings with its biggest current rival, Liverpool — a Premier League game on Sunday that finished 2-2 and an FA Cup semifinal match at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. As a result, it’s a juggling act for Guardiola in terms of which players to pick, though he does have right back Kyle Walker available again following a three-match European ban. Atlético needs to end a six-game winless streak at home in the Champions League to have a chance of advancing to the semifinals for the first time since 2017. It will likely be without defender José María Giménez because of a muscle injury, and midfielder Héctor Herrera also is expected to miss the match injured. Yannick Carrasco returns after a suspension. The Wanda Metropolitano Stadium won’t be at full capacity after UEFA charged the club with “discriminatory behavior” and ordered a 5,000-seat section of the stadium to be closed after an Atlético fan was filmed making a Nazi salute in the first leg in Manchester.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Boris Johnson confirms Rwanda migrant plans, saying those arriving by illegal routes will face ‘swift’ removal

Boris Johnson has confirmed plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, saying that in future migrants using illegal routes to “jump the queue” will be “swiftly and humanely removed to a third country or their country of origin”. Mr Johnson rejected accusations that the plan, which could see tens of thousands of people flown to the central African state over the next few years, was “draconian and lacking in compassion”.But his announcement was dismissed by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer as a “desperate” bid by the prime minister to “distract from his own law breaking” two days after being...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Kenny Shiels: World Cup qualification ‘out of the equation’ for Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland Women manager Kenny Shiels has conceded defeat in the quest to make it to next year’s World Cup ahead of taking on free-scoring England.The Green and White Army retain a miniscule chance of overhauling the Lionesses at the top of Group D but are just three points behind second-placed Austria in the battle for a play-off spot with three games to go.However, with minnows Luxembourg, Latvia and North Macedonia providing little competition for the top three, Shiels has thrown in the towel regarding making it to the finals in Australia and New Zealand following Friday’s 3-1 loss away...
SPORTS
BBC

Andrew McDonald named coach of Australia's men's cricket team

Andrew McDonald has been appointed head coach of Australia's men's team. McDonald, who has been part of Australia's coaching team since 2019, has signed a four-year contract with Cricket Australia. The former Test all-rounder replaces Justin Langer, who left the role in February after rejecting a short-term contract extension. "I...
SPORTS
tvinsider.com

Fox Sports Reveals 2022 Soccer World Cup Broadcast Schedule

The 2022 World Cup will take place in Qatar this fall, and Fox Sports has now announced the schedule for the 64 soccer matches it will carry, including a highly anticipated encounter between the USA and England. Fox Sports will air 64 games between November 21 and December 18 across...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy