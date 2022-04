Businessman Robin Scott has admitted he is in a race against time to save the Tour de Yorkshire after acquiring the rights to the event.Scott’s Silicon Dales company bought the rights among a number of Welcome To Yorkshire’s assets sold off by administrators this week, but he is yet to do more than exchange contact details with the Amaury Sports Organisation (ASO), which shares the contract for hosting the event, and has been unable to gauge their interest.“For there to be a race in 2023, we need to have an agreement done very, very quickly,” Scott told the PA news...

WORLD ・ 15 HOURS AGO