Texas State

Whataburger bringing Texas favorites to North Georgia food scene

By Rachel Estes
The Times
 1 day ago
Texas-anchored franchise Whataburger is launching eight new locations across North Georgia, including one in Buford slated to open in 2023. Photo courtesy Whataburger

Flavors of the Southwest are moseying to North Georgia.

Texas-anchored franchise Whataburger recently announced plans to bring eight locations to the Atlanta metropolitan area, including an outpost in Buford.

According to field marketing manager Lacey Pinkerton, the location is slated to open in the first quarter of 2023, on the corner of Buford Drive and Exchange Drive by the Mall of Georgia.

Plans are also in motion to take the menu of fresh, made-to-order burgers and such to Athens, Commerce, Cumming, Dawsonville, Kennesaw and Woodstock.

While a single Whataburger location operates near the Florida state line in Thomasville, Pinkerton said the franchise has been waiting for the right time to move more northward.

“Whataburger has had their eye on metro Atlanta for a long time,” Pinkerton said. “We tend to start in the outskirts; we’re hoping to have several more locations open in other parts of (the region) in the coming years.”

Whataburger’s origins trace back to 1950s Corpus Christi, Texas, where entrepreneur Harmon Dobson launched a roadside hamburger stand to serve burgers so large they required both hands and, according to the franchise, so good that after just one bite customers would declare, “What a burger!”

Since then, the chain has opened nearly 900 restaurants in 14 states and, according to Pinkerton, is “continually expanding.”

“We’ve opened restaurants in Tennessee this year and Kansas City, Missouri; Georgia’s next on the list and we’re excited to come.”

Pinkerton added that, between the eight forthcoming units, the franchise plans to bring about 1,400 job opportunities to the region and is currently seeking managers and operating partners. Applications can be found online.

For additional updates, follow Whataburger on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Buc-Ee's

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Convenience stores, gas stations, or travel centers. Call them what you will, they're an integral part of getting around in the United States. More than just a place to relieve yourself on drives, these businesses provide necessary sustenance during long journeys. In Pennsylvania, there are gas station chains like Sheetz and Wawa where road trippers can expect great sandwich and coffee combinations. In Texas — and increasingly so in nearby states — the chain Buc-ee's is winning over the hearts and minds of travelers in the South.
TEXAS STATE
