Titans offer condolences after death of former Oilers RB Gary Brown

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Former Houston Oilers running back Gary Brown passed away recently at the age of 52 after dealing with “significant health issues” since 2019, according to the Dallas Cowboys’ official site.

Brown was an eighth-round pick of the Oilers in 1991, spending five seasons with the team. He compiled 2,115 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns in 65 games played in Houston. Brown broke the 1,000-yard mark in 1993.

After his stint in Houston, Brown went on to play one season with the San Diego Chargers, and two more with the New York Giants, where he once again totaled 1,000 yards in 1998.

After hearing of Brown’s passing, the Titans took to social media to offer condolences.

Following his playing career, Brown had several stints as a running backs coach, both in college and the pros. He also spent time as the offensive coordinator at Susquehanna in 2006-07.

Brown was the Cowboys’ running backs coach for seven seasons (2013-19), and most recently held the same position with Wisconsin in 2021 before leaving due to his health issues.

BREAKING: Kowacie Reeves rescinds transfer portal entry, returns to Florida

After entering the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday, Florida basketball’s freshman guard Kowacie Reeves has reversed his course and will return to the University of Florida for his sophomore season, as reported in a tweet by Travis Branham of 247Sports on Friday. Florida’s lone 2021 recruit had 48 hours from when he initially submitted his name to change his mind, which apparently happened according to sources.
FLORIDA STATE
Bet Slippin' Podcast: NBA April 16 playoff breakdown

SportsbookWire.com’s Geoff Clark, the host of Bet Slippin’ Podcast, previews four of the NBA’s four-game playoff betting slate Saturday, April 16. Saturday’s Bet Slippin’ NBA playoff betting slate:. Utah Jazz at Dallas Mavericks. Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies. Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors. Toronto...
DENVER, CO
