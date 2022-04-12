ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Heart’s Ann Wilson – There Is No Feud, but There Is a Real Split With Sister Nancy Wilson

By Alicia Selin
102.9 WBLM
102.9 WBLM
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Heart's Ann Wilson says that there isn't a feud between her and her sister Nancy but there is a real divide. Here's what's going on between the two bandmates/siblings. Ann Wilson has said that when it comes to keeping a marriage together versus a band together, "I think it's harder to...

wblm.com

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ann Wilson
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Taylor Hawkins obituary

Drummers have had to learn to live with satirical jokes about their musicianship or aspects of their personalities, but Taylor Hawkins proved that the drummer could be a star in his own right, and also that being a drummer could co-exist happily with being a singer, songwriter and bandleader. Hawkins,...
OBITUARIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sister Nancy#The Sister#Feuding#Hope Glory
American Songwriter

A Deeper Look at the Meaning Behind “In The Air Tonight” by Phil Collins

“In The Air Tonight” is eerie, haunting, goosebump-inducing even. And who doesn’t love that iconic drum fill?. Released in January 1981, “In The Air Tonight” was written by English drummer and singer/songwriter Phil Collins with co-producer Hugh Padgham. It was his first-ever solo single after serving as the lead vocalist for the rock band Genesis for several years. Safe to say, Collins had picked up a thing or two while performing with the Genesis rockers.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
American Songwriter

Julian Lennon Embraces The Beatles “Hey Jude” on Forthcoming Album ‘JUDE’

Julian Lennon is releasing his seventh album JUDE, out in late 2022, and will share two new tracks, “Every Little Moment” and “Freedom,” on April 8. The album title is a nod to The Beatles’ 1968 song “Hey Jude,” which was originally written by Paul McCartney as ‘Hey Jules” and later changed to “Jude” to help comfort the then 5-year-old Lennon during his parents John and Cynthia Lennon’s divorce. Though Lennon has admitted to having a love-hate relationship with The Beatles hit, he says the song has ultimately become part of his identity.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
ETOnline.com

Phil Collins Bids Farewell to Fans at Final Genesis Concert

Phil Collins has taken the stage with Genesis for the last time. On Saturday, the 71-year-old drummer and singer performed with his rock band at London's O2 Arena, the last stop on the group's The Last Domino? Tour, which came after a 14-year hiatus. Phil, who performed the show while...
MUSIC
Paso Robles Daily News

Whale Rock Music Festival announces 2022 lineup

Headliners include Grace Potter, The Devil Makes Three, Allen Stone, Cory Wong. – The Udsen family of Castoro Cellars has announced the lineup for their 2022 Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival. Saturday, Sept. 17 will be closed out by Grace Potter and soul singer Allen Stone. Sunday Sept. 18 will feature California legends The Devil Makes Three with funk guitarist Cory Wong of Vulfpeck.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Iman shares rare picture of her daughter with David Bowie and fans go wild

Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.
CELEBRITIES
Vice

Dad Grass Has Dropped a George Harrison Collection and Lord, It's Sweet

Who's your favorite Beatle? Right answers only, meaning it's gotta be George Harrison, duh. In addition to being way cooler than Paul, less problematic than John, and… well… it's actually pretty cool that Ringo narrated Thomas the Tank Engine in the 80s… it’s still gotta be George. I mean, have you ever heard a little tune called “Here Comes the Sun” or “Something”??? And that's not even to get into his incredible solo material; “My Sweet Lord” slaaaaps to this day.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

Pamela Anderson wows in bodysuit and fishnet tights for Broadway debut

Pamela Anderson looked unbelievable on Tuesday night when she made her Broadway debut in the revival of the hit musical Chicago. The 54-year-old showcased her famous curves in a tiny black bodysuit with mesh detailing and fishnet tights as she took to the stage in character as Roxie Hart. Pamela wore her long blonde hair pinned into curls in a nod to the 1920s setting and added a bold red lip and winged eyeliner.
CELEBRITIES
102.9 WBLM

Poll: What’s the Best Ozzy Osbourne Album? – Vote Now

Ozzy Osbourne is perhaps the most beloved figure in rock and metal, and between his work as a solo artist and with Black Sabbath, he's released a ton of records. So, that begs the question for this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week Poll — what's the best Ozzy Osbourne album?
ELECTIONS
102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

Portland, ME
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
970K+
Views
ABOUT

102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy