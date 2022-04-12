Our Top 20 Gift Ideas for College Graduates

More and more fashion brands are expanding into the home decor world, from Zara and H&M to GAP’s recent collab with Walmart, and we've been waiting with bated breath for J.Crew. It just makes sense. The preppy-yet-bold brand does fashion accessories so well, and we’ve always been curious about how the company would approach decor. The wait is over because J.Crew just dropped a new home collection! And we're not talking about a few small knick-knacks; it’s a full-scale linens line with British print house Liberty. Behold: J.Crew x Liberty. This collab features four signature floral Liberty prints – Garden of Life, Club Nouveau, Giorgia Duke and the absolutely gorgeous Meadow Song – in several textiles, from bedding to table linens. Check out our top picks from the launch below and treat yourself to new, colorful prints for spring.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 6 DAYS AGO