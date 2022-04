Recently, there has been much media attention about the Parental Rights in Education bill, which Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has promised to sign soon. What does this bill say? “Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 19 DAYS AGO