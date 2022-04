The CEOs of several major airlines and cargo carriers are asking the White House to lift Covid-19 precautions for travelers — including mask mandates. In a letter to President Joe Biden, Airlines for America, a trade group, wrote: "The high level of immunity in the U.S., availability of high-quality masks for those who wish to use them, hospital-grade cabin air, widespread vaccine availability and newly available therapeutics provide a strong foundation for the Administration to lift the mask mandate and predeparture testing requirements. We urge you to do so now.

