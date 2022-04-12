ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Thousands Affected in Laramie Power Outage

By Eve Hamilton
106.3 Cowboy Country
106.3 Cowboy Country
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

There is currently a power outage affecting Laramie, according to Rocky Mountain power. As of 11:30 am, Rocky Mountian Power stated that an estimated 2,200 people are...

y95country.com

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Reports of power outages due to heavy winds

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Heavy winds are hitting areas of the Rio Grande Valley and reports of power outages are coming in and companies are responding to residents impacted. AEP Texas AEP Texas crews reported they are working to restore power to approximately 2,000 Pharr area residents. Due to the heavy winds, AEP […]
EDINBURG, TX
WSET

Squirrel causes power outage in Downtown Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — More than 1,000 people were without power for a few hours Saturday, and the culprit behind the outage appears to have been found. According to a spokesperson for Appalachian Power, a squirrel got into a substation Saturday, knocking out power for around 1,221 customers in the Lynchburg area.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WFXR

Power restored to thousands in Pittsylvania Co.

UPDATE 12:22 p.m. (3/17/22): More than 12 hours after an outage was reported in Pittsylvania County, leaving nearly 2,500 customers without power, Danville Utilities says service has been restored to all of these customers. — DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Nearly 2,500 customers are currently without power in Pittsylvania County. According to Danville Utilities’ outage map, […]
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laramie, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming Business
Laramie, WY
Industry
Local
Wyoming Government
Laramie, WY
Business
City
Laramie, WY
Local
Wyoming Industry
WDSU

Thousands of power outages reported after tornadoes strike New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — A large tornado moved over the New Orleans metro area Tuesday evening, causing widespread power outages. Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana crews and contractors from across the state are continuing to assess damages and repair and rebuild portions of the electric system damaged by yesterday’s severe weather system that produced tornados.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Hutch Post

Power outage in Hutchinson Sunday afternoon

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — More than 3,500 Evergy customers were without power in Hutchinson Sunday afternoon. The power went out around 2 p.m. with the outage in mostly the northeast parts of the city. Power was out from roughly Main to Airport Road and from 11th to 30th Avenue. Areas...
HUTCHINSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocky Mountain Power
News On 6

OG&E Customers Experience Power Outages In Bixby

BIXBY, Oklahoma - Several OG&E customers are experiencing power outages in Bixby during severe thunderstorms. Approximately 1,498 customers were affected around 10:06 p.m. on March 17. Restoration of power is expected around 2:27 a.m. on March 18.
BIXBY, OK
Government Technology

Tornadoes, Power Outages Possible in Louisiana Tuesday

(TNS) - Forecasters are warning residents all over southeastern Louisiana to be ready for the possibility of tornadoes, power outages and flash floods across the region Tuesday afternoon and into the evening. "Today is the day to hit home messaging about safety and making preparations," Julie Lesko , a meteorologist...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
106.3 Cowboy Country

Blowing Snow Could Reduce Visibility, Impact Travel on I-80

Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility along portions of Interstate 80 in southeast Wyoming tonight through Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been expanded to include portions of Carbon County including Rawlins, Elk Mountain, and Arlington. 330 PM Monday, 11 April 2022 Update: Winter Weather Advisories have been expanded into...
CHEYENNE, WY
106.3 Cowboy Country

Wyoming COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 1,800

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported five more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,801. The recently confirmed deaths involved the following people:. An adult Fremont County man died in March. He was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have health conditions known...
WYOMING STATE
106.3 Cowboy Country

106.3 Cowboy Country

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
776K+
Views
ABOUT

106.3 Cowboy Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy