BENICIA (CBS SF) — Nearly 24 hours after it ignited in flames, firefighters finally extinguished a four-alarm blaze Sunday afternoon that gutted a commercial pier along the Benicia waterfront. Left behind in the fire’s wake was a jumbled pile of burned and charred timbers and melted asphalt. The U.S. Coast Guard issued a warning boaters traveling in the busy channel to also be aware of the debris floating in the water. “The fire caused extensive damage to the facility,” said Cmdr. Rhianna Macon, U.S. Coast Guard Deputy Incident Commander. “As such, there is an uncertain amount of debris in the area that could...

BENICIA, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO