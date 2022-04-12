ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Ian Smith New Book “Plant Power” Helps You Transition To A Healthier Lifestyle In 4 Weeks

By @Djxo313
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fdBWu_0f71i44900

Dr. Ian Smith our resident health and medical advisor checks in with The Morning Hustle to discuss his new book, “ Plant Power ” and the importance of adopting a healthier lifestyle even IF you have no plans of ever going vegan. “This book is about helping people to eat more plant-based food without totally giving up meat and seafood.” Dr. Ian is a self proclaimed steak lover but admits that consuming red meat made him noticeably sluggish and tired. This program is an easy fix for people who want to keep their diet in check without totally depriving themselves.

