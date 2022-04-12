ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Thousands Affected in Laramie Power Outage

By Eve Hamilton
KGAB AM 650
KGAB AM 650
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

There is currently a power outage affecting Laramie, according to Rocky Mountain power. As of 11:30 am, Rocky Mountian Power stated that an estimated 2,200 people are...

kgab.com

Comments / 0

KGAB AM 650

KGAB AM 650

