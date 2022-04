Laporte Wildcat Junior High speakers walked away with Heartland Conference Champion medals in two categories at the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Speech Meet last Thursday. Jayla Gamache (left) in Poetry and Carson Johannsen (second from right) in Storytelling also took first place in their respective categories at the meet, earning blue ribbons. Competing in Duo were Raya Gamache and Aubree Katzenmeyer (second and third from left), with Celia McDougle in Creative Expression. Photo by Coach Steve Booth.

LAPORTE, MN ・ 29 DAYS AGO