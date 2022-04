Gabby Mendoza from Thunder Basin looked sharp in the hurdle events in the Kelly Walsh Meet in Casper on Saturday. After a timing malfunction, Mendoza had to re-run the 100 hurdles and won that race in 15.79. She also won the 300 hurdles in 47.25 and her teammate Jayden Friedly was 2nd in both of those events.

CASPER, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO