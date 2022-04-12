Maren Morris Reveals What Husband Ryan Hurd Mouthed to Her During Their CMT Music Awards Performance

The cutest country couple. Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd brought the house down with their duet at the 2022 CMT Music Awards — but did you catch the sweet moment they shared ?

While the Highwomen member, 32, and her husband, 35, were performing her song "I Can't Love You Anymore" during the ceremony on Monday, April 11, Hurd turned to his wife and mouthed something as she sang the line, "You like me even when I've been a bitch."

The "My Church" singer revealed that her spouse was simply reassuring her that she's always perfectly nice. "For the record, @ryanhurd said 'you’re not a bitch, baby' which made me laugh and almost miss my next lyric. 💕😂," the Texas native wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, April 12, alongside a clip from the performance. "I truly can’t love you anymore than I do now."

The duo, who tied the knot in March 2018, cowrote "I Can't Love You Anymore," which appears on Morris' latest album, Humble Quest . Hurd also contributed to several other songs on the album, including "Circles Around This Town" and "The Furthest Thing."

Last year, the pair collaborated on Hurd's single "Chasing After You," which was their first official duet. “It’s amazing to finally be able to do a song with Maren,” the Michigan native told Stage Right Secrets in February 2021. “We’ve worked together, and we’ve written together, and we met each other writing songs, and we’ve sung on each other’s records, but this is the first time we’ve ever gotten to do a song this forward-facing, which is fun."

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Perform at the2022 CMT Music Awards. Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Morris, for her part, is happy the twosome can share music with one another, but she thinks she would have felt a connection no matter what. "I think even if he were a plumber, I would find this beautiful connection and common ground with him," the Grammy winner told ABC News in February. "Because I think our morals and our priorities are the same."

In March 2020, the couple welcomed their first child , son Hayes, now 2. The toddler made an appearance on the song "Hummingbird" from Humble Quest . Morris was pregnant when she wrote the tune, but when it was time to record , Hayes was old enough to make a cameo.

“Him saying ‘Mama’ was right during that moment in time, so that felt really full circle, just being able to put this song on the record and have that moment,” she told Vulture in March. “He’s the only feature on the whole project.”