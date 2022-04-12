ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

ITV News Central anchor Bob Warman steps down after 50 years on screen

By Long Reads
BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the Midlands' longest serving news anchors has announced plans to retire. Bob Warman, of ITV News Central, is stepping down from presenting regional news after more than 50 years on screen. The television veteran started his presenting career with ITV in 1973 and covered a wide range...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Family mourn after second traffic accident death

A mother has paid tribute to her "outgoing" son who died when his motorbike hit a wall. Craig Lear-Jones, 28, died at the scene near to The Fox Inn in Wem, Shropshire, at about 17:30 GMT on Saturday. His sister, Tara, had died in a road traffic collision on the...
ACCIDENTS
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Warman
Person
Cliff Richard
Person
Nick Owen
BBC

Bromsgrove woman's grave 'missed by police diggers'

The body of a woman allegedly murdered by her husband was not found for more than six months when a police dig did not go deep enough, a court heard. Nezam Salangy is on trial at Worcester Crown Court accused of killing Zobaidah Salangy in March 2020 and burying her in woodland.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Walsall owner told to tear down 'unacceptable' new home

A homeowner who started building a large new house without permission to replace his smaller semi-detached property has been told to demolish it. Councillors ordered Gurwinder Singh to take down the partly-finished four-bedroom house in Walsall, West Mids. They heard the new-build was unacceptable in size and scale and had...
POLITICS
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Bridget May Be About to Get the Ultimate Revenge for a Long-Ago Betrayal

There’s nothing quite like a little mother/daughter rivalry. In a classic case of misdirection, Bold & Beautiful has had us focused on their big twist for so long, the show managed to surprise us from an entirely different direction when they brought Bridget back to Los Angeles! And the surprise, it turns out, is even bigger than we had thought, because it looks like Ashley Jones didn’t just step in for a quick visit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Itv News Central#Television News#Itv Central#News Anchors#The Walsall Observer#Bbc Midlands#Bbc West Midlands
Hello Magazine

Iman shares rare picture of her daughter with David Bowie and fans go wild

Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Harry Sykes: Drowned rugby player left behind by team - inquest told

A teenager who drowned in a lake while on a rugby trip to France was not reported missing until his team got back to their hotel, an inquest heard. Harry Sykes, 16, from Bradford was on a trip with the Halifax Elite Rugby Academy when he died while swimming in a lake near Carcassonne.
SPORTS
BBC

Chingford couple put clowns on neighbour's fence, court hears

A couple put clowns, dolls and barbed wire on their fence in a long-running dispute with a next-door neighbour, a court has heard. They also allegedly parked vehicles on the complainant's drive in Chingford, east London, and flooded an alleyway. Sandra Durdin, 58, and now ex-partner Trevor Dempsey, 63, both...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Grand Tour Nation

Top Gear Joins Richard Hammond At Rally Event In Wales Where Trio Is Filming For BBC Car Show

The Grand Tour’s Richard Hammond joined the new Top Gear lineup as all four presenters attended the vintage sports car club rally in Herefordshire. And while Top Gear and Richard Hammond were there for different reasons, this isn’t the first time Top Gear and The Grand Tour have come together. Chris Harris, Freddie Flintoff and […] The post Top Gear Joins Richard Hammond At Rally Event In Wales Where Trio Is Filming For BBC Car Show appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Victoria to host event in 2026

The 2026 Commonwealth Games have been officially awarded to the Australian state of Victoria. It will mark the sixth time the Games have been hosted by Australia, but it is the first time a state or region has been awarded the multi-sport event. The 2026 Commonwealths will be staged across...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Jesy Nelson 'turns down appearance on Kate Garraway's Life Stories as she's too busy focusing on new music and appearance on ITV show may have been a step backwards’

Jesy Nelson reportedly turned down an offer to appear on Kate Garraway's Life Stories as the interview may have been 'a step backwards' for her. The singer, 30, has been teasing fans with new music following the release of her debut solo single Boyz last year - which was released a year after she had departed from her former group Little Mix.
THEATER & DANCE
BBC

West Yorkshire sisters missing since 2018 found 'safe and well'

Two teenage sisters who were reported missing more than four years ago have been found, police have confirmed. Szimonetta and Bernadette Berki, who are now 15 and 16, disappeared from the Chapel Fold area of Batley, West Yorkshire, on 6 March 2018. West Yorkshire Police said they were both found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Family of anti-vaxxer musician and star of ITV's Bad Lads' Army who died from Covid pay tribute to 'one-in-a-million' father as they prepare to take on 10K assault course to raise money in his memory

The family of an anti-vaxxer musician who died from Covid have paid tribute to the 'one-in-a-million' father as they launch a charity appeal. Marcus Birks, from leek, died last August after choosing to not get the Covid vaccine, believing he could not get ill because he exercised five times a week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Endangered Suffolk punch born near Dartmoor

A "critically endangered" English Suffolk punch horse has been born in Bovey Tracey in Devon. Bee gave birth to her foal Bertie on Thursday at Lower Teign Barn after almost a year's gestation. Tamson Russell, breeder, said the sleepless nights waiting for the birth was "worth every moment". According to...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Lord Patel recognises pressures on Yorkshire but hopes team can focus on cricket

Yorkshire chair Lord Patel recognises the lingering external pressures on the club over their much-publicised cultural shift but he hopes the playing group can now focus on the season ahead.Patel has overseen sweeping reforms after being parachuted into his role amid one of the most turbulent spells in Yorkshire’s history following Azeem Rafiq’s damning claims of racial harassment and bullying.But several institutions are monitoring the situation closely, from the England and Wales Cricket Board to a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee and the Equality and Human Rights Commission.And speaking to promote a venture with the aptly-named Clean Slate...
SPORTS
BBC

Museum celebrates BBC's 100-year role in Manchester

From early radio experiments to the bright lights of Media City, an exhibition is celebrating 100 years of the BBC in Manchester. The story of the broadcaster's journey in the city is told through a range of intriguing objects and photographs. Curator Lewis Pollard said: "The BBC has played such...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy