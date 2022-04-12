Must-Have! This Beloved Brand Just Dropped a Tropical Print Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Confession: Our dress lineup for the summer is in need of a major upgrade! We're looking for styles that we can wear everywhere, whether we're hanging out in the park on a bright weekend day or headed to the beach with a crew and cooler in tow. Our absolute favorite dresses always have to hit three crucial marks: We need them to be flattering, comfortable and versatile.

Luckily, these key words can be used to describe this dress from CUPSHE ! It offers up the exact look we want for the summertime — so naturally, we can't wait to get our hands on it as soon as possible. Want to know more? Keep reading on for all of the deets!

CUPSHE Women's Red Leaf Print Wrap Dress Amazon

Get the CUPSHE Women's Red Leaf Print Wrap Dress for $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

This midi dress is a simple short-sleeve frock that's cut in a flattering wrap silhouette. It comes with a matching fabric belt in a complementary print that you can tie in the back or off to the side — the choice is all yours. It's made from a lightweight material that shoppers say feels fabulous against the skin, and they also have great feedback to note about the way this dress fits.

The longer length of the dress is absolutely dreamy, and there are side slits to help you move around in it easily. The V-neckline dips low (but not too low), which is perfect if you're looking for a more modest option.

CUPSHE Women's Red Leaf Print Wrap Dress Amazon

Get the CUPSHE Women's Red Leaf Print Wrap Dress for $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

As mentioned, this is a staple dress , yet it's anything but basic. What we adore most about it is the bright red palm leaf print. While palm prints are typically found in green-adjacent hues, this version delivers a more unique take on the aesthetic — and we're totally obsessed! That said, if this specific dress isn't your cup of tea, we're also fans of this shorter wrap dress from STYLEWORLD , this halter from Florens and this divine Chelsea28 number !

See it: Get the CUPSHE Women's Red Leaf Print Wrap Dress for $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you're looking for? Check out more styles from CUPSHE and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don't forget to check out all of Amazon's Daily Deals !

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here !