ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Must-Have! This Beloved Brand Just Dropped a Tropical Print Dress

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Confession: Our dress lineup for the summer is in need of a major upgrade! We're looking for styles that we can wear everywhere, whether we're hanging out in the park on a bright weekend day or headed to the beach with a crew and cooler in tow. Our absolute favorite dresses always have to hit three crucial marks: We need them to be flattering, comfortable and versatile.

Luckily, these key words can be used to describe this dress from CUPSHE ! It offers up the exact look we want for the summertime — so naturally, we can't wait to get our hands on it as soon as possible. Want to know more? Keep reading on for all of the deets!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ENJvd_0f71VXVe00
CUPSHE Women's Red Leaf Print Wrap Dress Amazon
See it!

Get the CUPSHE Women's Red Leaf Print Wrap Dress for $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

This midi dress is a simple short-sleeve frock that's cut in a flattering wrap silhouette. It comes with a matching fabric belt in a complementary print that you can tie in the back or off to the side — the choice is all yours. It's made from a lightweight material that shoppers say feels fabulous against the skin, and they also have great feedback to note about the way this dress fits.

The longer length of the dress is absolutely dreamy, and there are side slits to help you move around in it easily. The V-neckline dips low (but not too low), which is perfect if you're looking for a more modest option.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IiSxd_0f71VXVe00
CUPSHE Women's Red Leaf Print Wrap Dress Amazon
See it!

Get the CUPSHE Women's Red Leaf Print Wrap Dress for $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

As mentioned, this is a staple dress , yet it's anything but basic. What we adore most about it is the bright red palm leaf print. While palm prints are typically found in green-adjacent hues, this version delivers a more unique take on the aesthetic — and we're totally obsessed! That said, if this specific dress isn't your cup of tea, we're also fans of this shorter wrap dress from STYLEWORLD , this halter from Florens and this divine Chelsea28 number !

See it: Get the CUPSHE Women's Red Leaf Print Wrap Dress for $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

These 7 New Swimsuits Just Dropped on Nordstrom — We’re Already Obsessed!

Read article

Not what you're looking for? Check out more styles from CUPSHE and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don't forget to check out all of Amazon's Daily Deals !

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here !

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks , self tanners ,
Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com
. Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
People

Amazon Has a Hidden Outlet Store Section with Nothing but $10 Deals

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Shoppers can get Easter baskets, popular kitchen tools, trendy eyeshadow palettes, and more for less than $10 this weekend — if they know where to look.
INTERNET
Vogue

Nicola Peltz’s Custom Valentino Couture Wedding Dress Was Like “A Work Of Art”

On 9 April, Nicola Peltz married Brooklyn Beckham at her Palm Beach family home wearing Valentino Haute Couture. Peltz’s stylist, Leslie Fremar, says the traditional-with-a-twist wedding gown is the most beautiful dress she has ever seen. This is a huge statement to make, considering Fremar is the woman behind the wardrobes of Demi Moore, Julianne Moore and Charlize Theron. The Hollywood dresser knows a good gown when she sees one. Even Peltz is in awe of this comment. “Coming from Leslie, that is incredible,” the bride told British Vogue, days before saying “I do”.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
People

There Are Hundreds of Casual Spring Dresses Hiding in Amazon's Secret Outlet That Start at Just $20

After a long winter, the event we've all been waiting for is finally here: The first official day of spring. It's time for a wardrobe refresh complete with flowy, breathable, and stylish dresses that you can wear all season and beyond. Even if you have several dress options in your closet, there's nothing wrong with treating yourself to something new — in fact, we advocate for it.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrap Dress#The Dress#Advertising#Cupshe
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton wows in romantic zebra print dress

The Duchess of Cambridge has stunned audiences with another unreal dress during the royal tour of the Caribbean. The 40-year-old looked incredible in a brand new outfit as she stepped out on Saturday – and all we can say is wow. Duchess Kate looked radiant in a pink zebra...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TheStreet

This New Pepsi Flavor Will Have You Drinking Soda for Breakfast

Long gone are the days of picking between a plain cola and its diet version — just since the start of 2022, cola with mocha, nitrogen-infused cola and cola that tastes like "starlight" have all been released by either Pepsi (PEP) - Get PepsiCo, Inc. Report or Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report in an effort to flex in front of competitors.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Amazon
shefinds

The One Shampoo Ingredient Experts Swear By For Thinning Hair Because It Works Better Than Minoxidil

Having thinning hair can be devastating to your confidence. While it’s normal to experience cycles of change in your hair’s texture and thickness, losing your hair in large and noticeable amounts is not only frustrating, but it could be a sign something is wrong on the inside. Like your skin, your hair is a window into your internal health. While it sometimes takes treatment of what’s happening on the inside to see results on the outside, there are some things that can help topically. The products you use everyday can play a role as well—using products that are safe for your already delicate hair, especially products that are designed to help with thinning, can be a support in your daily routine to promote healthy hair growth.
HAIR CARE
Travel + Leisure

Nordstrom Rack Just Put Its Most Stylish Vacation Dresses on Sale for Less Than $50

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Your trip is booked, and the itinerary is finished. Now, it's time for the real fun to begin: planning your vacation outfits. As a general rule of thumb, it's always a good idea to bring clothes that are stylish and functional so you can get the most out of your wardrobe without overpacking. For many travelers, the one article of clothing that always goes the extra mile is a travel dress. On its own, it makes you look put together and fashionable without much effort and takes the stress out of coordinating tops to bottoms. Plus, it can easily be casually worn as a cover-up on pool days or dressed up with the right shoes and accessories for formal activities.
SHOPPING
shefinds

The One iCloud Setting You Should Turn Off ASAP Because It Takes Up So Much Storage

If you’ve got iPhone storage problems, the culprit may just be an app or two (or 10) that is causing your device to be slower and less efficient than usual. The solution often lies in adjusting or disabling certain apps — but where do you start? The answer may just be with your iCloud settings. According to Tech Expert Ellie Walters, CEO of FindPeopleFaster, this is the one iCloud setting you should turn off ASAP because it takes up so much storage.
CELL PHONES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

120K+
Followers
16K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy