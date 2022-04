The Los Angeles Lakers embark on a new head coach search, as Frank Vogel has lost his job after three seasons with the team. Back in the summer of 2019, the Lakers hired Vogel after missing out on the candidates from the top of their wish list. Monty Williams took over at the Phoenix Suns. And Ty Lue picked an assistant’s role at the L.A. Clippers over the Lakers — and would later claim the Purple and Gold didn’t give him a fair shot when he was interviewing for the position.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO