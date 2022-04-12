Thousands Affected in Laramie Power Outage

BENT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - About 10 fire departments were helping battle a grass fire north of Las Animas in Colorado on Thursday. According to Troy Abdulla with Bent County Emergency Management, there were at least three grass fires that sparked Thursday morning in an area off County Road 14 near Blue Lake Reservoir. Two smaller ones in the area near a hog farm were quickly extinguished. The Bent County Sheriff’s Office first learned of the larger fire off CR 14 at about 10:15 a.m. The largest fire was fully contained by about 3 p.m. The sheriff’s office believes about 1,000 acres burned, but that is an early estimate and could change.

BENT COUNTY, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO