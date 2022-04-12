Thousands Affected in Laramie Power Outage
There is currently a power outage affecting Laramie, according to Rocky Mountain power. As of 11:30 am, Rocky Mountian Power stated that an estimated 2,200 people are...laramielive.com
There is currently a power outage affecting Laramie, according to Rocky Mountain power. As of 11:30 am, Rocky Mountian Power stated that an estimated 2,200 people are...laramielive.com
Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0