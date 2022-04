Pleasanton continued its reign atop district 27-4A in golf last Wednesday when the Eagle boys won their eighth straight district tournament. The district tournament was played in two rounds on Monday and Wednesday of last week. Pleasanton led the tournament on the first day with a score of 332 which was 41 strokes better than the Navarro “B” team’s 373. On day two the Eagles shot a combined score of 336 which gave Pleasanton a two-day total of 668. Navarro “A” overtook their own “B” team on Wednesday to take sec- ond place with a score of 756. Navarro “B” finished in third with a two-day score of 765. La Vernia was fourth with 771 followed by Gonzales in fifth with 779. Cuero rounded out the tournament with a team score of 811.

PLEASANTON, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO