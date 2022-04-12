ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

15-Year-Old Streamer Has A Rave Every Time They Get A Kill

By Georgina Young
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

We all want to celebrate when we do well in a game, but not many of us celebrate in as much style as this Twitch streamer. Crossmauz is a 15-year-old streamer from Germany who mostly streams parties from his bedroom. He is the master of his raves, controlling everything from the...

www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

80-Year-Old Twitch Grandma Gets Over $30,000 As Bigger Streamers Donate

Players of World Of Warcraft were showing the love yesterday when one streamer from the community was celebrating her 80th birthday. WoWGrandma78 was celebrating the milestone with a subathon on her Twitch channel. This is where you begin streaming, and every new subscriber or donation you receive you have to extend the time for which you will be live.
ADVOCACY
GAMINGbible

Gamer Gets Roasted By Mum Mid-Stream For Gaming Till 5am

If you are reading this article the chances are that at some point, a parent has gone wild on you for staying up way too late, talking to friends and playing video games. Fortunately, for many of us we were able to have these heated discussions in the privacy of our own homes. However, as we enter the age of people getting most of their social interaction online, it's becoming ever more likely that our dirty laundry will be aired in public. That is what happened to one unlucky Twitch viewer when they were invited onto the stream to tell a joke and make the streamer laugh. While the joke failed to land, ‘Louie’ did get streamer, sennyk4, in stitches after his mum came into the call to question his online viewing habits.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rave#Streamer#Dj#Video Game
GAMINGbible

'Elden Ring' Has Now Been Beaten In Just 12 Minutes

Just the simple thought of completing Elden Ring seems like an unimaginable feat, yet there are those who are making that achievement look easy peasy, lemon squeezy. FromSoftware’s latest action RPG has been a field day for soulslike fans who have found no shortage of ways to better their peers and make the rest of us feel as useless as the Longtail Cat Talisman.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Germany
GAMINGbible

Netflix Just Added A Feature Users Have Been Waiting Years For

Netflix has just added a shiny new feature that, according to the streaming giant, customers have been asking for for a while now. As first spotted by Protocol, Netflix users can now rate movies and shows with a new "two-thumbs-up" feature. This is the biggest change in the service's approach to user ratings since 2017, when a thumbs up/thumbs down system replaced the five-star rating. We're really out here living through history.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Mother-to-be is convinced her baby girl is going to be trouble after she's spotted flipping the bird TWICE in her scans

A mother-to-be is convinced her unborn daughter is going to be 'trouble' after she was spotted swearing twice in 3D baby scans. Ang Slater from Pottstown, Pennsylvania, went for an ultrasound when she was 25-weeks pregnant last month but was stunned when her unborn baby girl made some unmistakable hand gestures - giving the middle finger in one snap and sticking two fingers up in another.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Ok Magazine

Fans Are Creeped Out After Madonna Shares Bizarre TikTok

Madonna fans are officially creeped out after the "Material Girl" singer shared a 13-second video to her social media followers are calling outright "unsettling". The TikTok featured the Queen of Pop sporting a sheer black top with her hair separated into four braids. She accessorized her look with several silver necklaces and silver cross earrings.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Camera Caught Referee Bill Kennedy's Reaction At A Woman Who Walked In Front Of The Camera: "What Y'all Think The First Word Was That Went Through His Mind?"

There are times in an NBA game when hilarious things unintentionally happen. That's just part of the game, and fans often enjoy those things happening. One of those moments occurred during the recent Utah Jazz - Portland Trail Blazers game. The NBA's camera has recently caught referee Bill Kennedy staring...
PORTLAND, OR
ComicBook

New Netflix Movie Has Streamer's Highest Ratings of the Year

Last Friday saw the release of Netflix's latest original movie, the Ryan Reynolds-starring, Shawn Levy-directed The Adam Project. Harkening back to the likes of Amblin movies from the 1980s, and coming from two creative forces that are deeply engrained in Netflix's portfolio anyway, the film has already become a major hit for the streamer, posting their best stats of the year so far. The official Top 10 website for Netflix has been updated to reveal the first numbers for the film, revealing that The Adam Project was streamed 92.43 million hours in its first three days of release, making it the biggest movie debut on Netflix of 2022 and the biggest since Don't Look Up back in December.
TV & VIDEOS
GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy