15-Year-Old Streamer Has A Rave Every Time They Get A Kill

If you are reading this article the chances are that at some point, a parent has gone wild on you for staying up way too late, talking to friends and playing video games. Fortunately, for many of us we were able to have these heated discussions in the privacy of our own homes. However, as we enter the age of people getting most of their social interaction online, it's becoming ever more likely that our dirty laundry will be aired in public. That is what happened to one unlucky Twitch viewer when they were invited onto the stream to tell a joke and make the streamer laugh. While the joke failed to land, ‘Louie’ did get streamer, sennyk4, in stitches after his mum came into the call to question his online viewing habits.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO