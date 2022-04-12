ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lone Rock, WI

Driver killed in crash with semi-truck outside Lone Rock

By Kyle Jones
 1 day ago

LONE ROCK, Wis. — A driver died Tuesday after a crash involving a semi-truck outside Lone Rock on US 14.

According to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred just before 8 a.m. near County Line Road. Officials said an SUV was traveling eastbound and the semi was traveling west. The semi reportedly crossed the centerline, striking the SUV.

Emergency crews arriving at the scene found both vehicles in a ditch on the south side of the road. The driver of the SUV suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Sheriff’s officials are withholding the names of the victim and the semi driver at this time. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about it is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 608-355-4495.

The road was blocked for about four hours as crews investigated and cleared the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State patrol.

Madison, WI
