ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

South Africa's Durban area hit by heavy floods, 45 dead

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME
WDBO
WDBO
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gq8Fo_0f716GtF00
South Africa KwaZulu-Natal Floods People walk across a makeshift bridge over a river, after a bridge was swept away in Ntuzuma, outside Durban, South Africa, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Prolonged rains and flooding in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal province have claimed the lives of at least 20 people, according to local officials. (AP Photo/Str) (STR)

JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — Prolonged rains and flooding in the Durban area of South Africa have claimed the lives of at least 45 people, damaging the port, major highways and surrounding areas in KwaZulu-Natal province, according to local officials.

South Africa's military has been deployed to Durban and the surrounding eThekwini metropolitan area on Tuesday to assist with rescue operations as residents flee flooded areas.

Some people have been swept away by surging waters, say officials. Durban port, the largest and busiest shipping terminal in sub-Saharan Africa, has been inundated with floodwaters that carried away shipping containers and left them in a jumbled pile.

Authorities are providing shelter for several hundred people whose homes and possessions were washed away by the floods and technicians are working to restore electricity to areas where power had been knocked out.

Emergency services have for several days been responding to urgent calls for help from people stuck in their houses but the number is beginning to decrease, emergency services spokesman Robert McKenzie told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

“There are still cases of collapsed buildings where operations are still continuing,” he said.

“Most of our power stations have been flooded and our teams are working hard to restore power to the affected areas," Mxolisi Kaunda, mayor of the eThekwini metropolitan municipality, told a press briefing Tuesday.

“Our teams are on the ground to try and return the situation to normalcy," he said. "We continue to assess the damages, we cannot be sure of the extent of the damages at the moment.”

___

This story was corrected to show that the mayor of eThekwini's name is spelled Mxolisi.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
360 Magazine

South Africa

ByChris Phan,Krishan Narsinghani, andVaughn Lowery. Recently, 360 Magazine traveled to South Africa during one of the largest travel conventions on the continent. One hundred journalists from Northern America joined Indaba Media in celebration of Nelson Mandela’s 100th birthday.
CBS News

More than 40 killed as storm unleashes landslides on Philippine villages

Bunga, Philippines — The death toll from the strongest storm to hit the Philippines this year rose to 42 on Tuesday, as rescuers recovered more bodies from villages devastated by rain-induced landslides. Emergency personnel suspended the search for survivors around Baybay City in the central province of Leyte in the late afternoon as it was "too dangerous" to continue in the dark, said Marissa Miguel Cano, public information officer for the city government.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Somalia's worst drought in four decades means millions need aid

BAARDHEERE, Somalia (Reuters) - It has not rained on Habiba Maow Iman’s farm in southern Somalia for two years. Her animals are dead; her crops failed. Wrapped in a shawl stamped with rows of white flowers, the 61-year-old is one of tens of thousands seeking aid on the outskirts of Baardheere town.
AFRICA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mxolisi Kaunda
travelnoire.com

Not One African Nation Made The World’s Happiest Country List, These Countries Prove Otherwise

The World’s Happiest Country List has just been released, but not one African country ranked in the top 50. For the fifth year in a row, Finland took the top spot for the World’s Happiest Country. The report uses data from the Gallup World Poll. It takes into consideration life expectancy, GDP per capita, social support, low corruption and trust from the public.
AFRICA
WDBO

Migrants to South Africa face threats, says Amnesty report

JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — Migrants in South Africa are living in fear of attacks and even death, Amnesty International said Wednesday, days after a Zimbabwean man was burned to death amid renewed violence against foreigners in some poor neighborhoods of Johannesburg. Zimbabweans, who make up the largest number...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Thousands displaced after typhoon Megi hits Philippines

MANILA, April 13 (Reuters) - Philippine authorities on Wednesday struggled to distribute aid to tens of thousands of displaced people sheltering in evacuation centres after typhoon Megi triggered landslides in coastal provinces that left 56 dead and dozens missing. More than 42,000 people were displaced and 200 injured when Megi...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sub Saharan Africa#Durban#Johannesburg#Extreme Weather#Ap#Kwazulu#The Associated Press#Ethekwini
AFP

Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods rises to 80

The death toll from landslides and floods in the Philippines rose to 80 on Wednesday with scores missing and feared dead, officials said, as rescuers dug up more bodies with bare hands and backhoes in crushed villages. The death toll from Megi is expected to rise as rescue operations switch to recovering bodies. 
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

US offers reward of five million dollars for information on Kinahan gang

A US government department imposed sanctions against seven senior members of the Kinahan crime gang. US authorities are offering a five million dollar reward for information on the Irish Kinahan crime gang that leads to the arrest and conviction of its leaders. It comes as a US government department imposed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Health Services
Reuters

S.Africa's Ramaphosa vows to help victims of deadly floods, mudslides

JOHANNESBURG, April 13 (Reuters) - President Cyril Ramaphosa pledged on Wednesday to help flood victims on South Africa’s east coast after heavy rains killed at least 45 people, displaced dozens, swept away roads and disrupted shipping in one of Africa’s busiest ports. Ramaphosa spoke while visiting families who...
ENVIRONMENT
WDBO

WHO is tracking two new omicron COVID-19 subvariants

The World Health Organization is investigating cases of two new subvariants of the omicron strain of the novel coronavirus, the organization reported this week. The BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the original omicron variant (BA.1) have been seen in a few dozen cases worldwide. The WHO has added the subvariants to a list it monitors to determine how quickly the versions of the virus spread.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Uganda fights crop-devouring armyworm, blaming climate change

KAMPALA, April 12 (Reuters) - Uganda's government said on Tuesday it was deploying pesticides to fight an outbreak of African armyworm, which devastates cereal crops and has been discovered in 35 districts of the country. Uganda is a significant maize producer and exports a large part of its annual output...
AGRICULTURE
BBC

Sri Lanka: Protest at president Rajapaksa's home turns violent

Sri Lankan police imposed curfew and fired tear gas at demonstrators protesting dire food, fuel and power shortages outside the president's house. Agitated protesters stormed through barricades, and were accused of setting fire to a bus on Thursday night. President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa blamed the events on "extremist elements". Sri Lanka...
PROTESTS
US News and World Report

Boat Capsizes in Nigeria, Kills 29

BAUCHI, Nigeria (Reuters) - At least 29 people died when a boat capsized in Nigeria's Sokoto state in the northwest of the country, residents and the state governor said on Wednesday. The boat was carrying 35 people, mostly women, across a dam in Shagari local government area when it sank....
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
20K+
Followers
60K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy