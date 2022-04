Due to the threat of inclement weather, Tuesday night’s baseball game against the Lamar Cardinals has been canceled. LSU was set to play the Cardinals at The Box as a tune-up game for this weekend’s series against No. 7 Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville, Arkansas. It was a good week for the Tigers, who went 4-0 with a weekend sweep over Mississippi State, their first sweep in a conference series since 2019.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO