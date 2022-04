Courtesy: Pac-12 SAN FRANCISCO – The Pac-12 Conference announced the recipients of the 2022 Pac-12 Men’s Swimming and Diving awards, as voted on by the league coaches. Léon Marchand of ARIZONA STATE was voted Swimmer of the Year and Freshman of the Year. CALIFORNIA head coach David Durden, who led the Golden Bears to their ninth all-time Pac-12 Championship victory followed by their seventh NCAA Championship title, earned his 11th Coach of the Year honor. ARIZONA’s Bjorn Markentin was voted Pac-12 Diver of the Year and Dwight Dumais was voted Pac-12 Diving Coach of the Year, while STANFORD’s Jack Ryan earned Pac-12 Freshman Diver of the Year.

