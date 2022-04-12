ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Brothers, 16 and 11, killed in Huntsville car crash

By Leada Gore
AL.com
AL.com
 1 day ago
Brothers, ages 16 and 11, were killed in a single-vehicle accident Monday evening. Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill said the fatal crash occurred on Bob Wade Lane...

