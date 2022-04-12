Truck Crashes Near Canyon Edge Near Hansen Bridge
HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash at the Hansen Bridge this morning. Idaho's 511...kool965.com
HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash at the Hansen Bridge this morning. Idaho's 511...kool965.com
KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0