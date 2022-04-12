ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Video shows dolphin attacking trainer during performance in Florida

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TE6U6_0f70iquR00

MIAMI — A trainer was sent to the hospital after a performance at Miami Seaquarium went wrong.

A video posted to TikTok shows part of the Flipper Show performance at the aquarium. The video shows a dolphin suddenly turning violent, breaking from the performance and appearing to pull a trainer under the water.

“The one trainer that was furthest away in the video, either kept getting hit by the dolphin or pulled down by the dolphin,” photographer Shannon Carpenter, who took the video, told WPLG. “The kids were cheering and thinking this was neat. You could tell the adults knew something was wrong.”

In a statement to WFOR, Miami Seaquarium said, “A dolphin and trainer accidentally collided in the water on Saturday while performing a routine behavior as part of the Flipper Show. This was an uncomfortable interaction for both of them and the dolphin reacted by breaking away from the routine and striking the trainer.” Miami Seaquarium said neither the trainer nor the dolphin was seriously injured.

Miami Seaquarium has been the subject of scrutiny before, with the United States Department of Agriculture releasing a 17-page report in June 2021 that cited serious animal welfare violations at the facility, WPLG reported.

In a statement addressing the incident, animal rights group PETA said, “Time is up for the Miami Seaquarium, where long-suffering dolphins desperately need protection and workers are at risk. PETA urges this abusement park to end its exploitation of dolphins by getting them to sanctuaries as quickly as possible, so that they’d never be used in tawdry shows again and no one else would get hurt.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
Outsider.com

Alligator Kills 50 Pound Pit Bull in Florida Campus Attack

An alligator killed a 50 pound pit bull on a college campus in Florida earlier this month. The attack happened around 8 p.m. on March 9. Someone called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to report the attack. They said that a dog had been taken by a gator at the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota in Venice campus. The FWC confirmed that the dog was a 50 pound pit bull.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shannon Carpenter
thesource.com

Miami Rapper Baby Cino Shot Dead Minutes After Leaving Jail

According to several reports, up-and-coming Miami rapper Baby Cino was shot and killed in a drive-by ambush just moments after walking out of jail. He was 20 years old. Cino, whose real name is Timothy Starks, was released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Centre last week after being arrested for a gun charge(March 16). The Miami Herald reported that Starks was picked up from jail, and not long after, shooters in another vehicle pumped at least 40 shots into the car Starks was driving. Starks suffered several gunshot wounds, including one to the head.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Miami Seaquarium#Tiktok#Wplg#Wfor#Peta#Time
Travel + Leisure

This Beach Destination Is Florida's Most Underrated Seaside City

From the tangled depths of the Everglades to the sandy shores of the Panhandle, Florida has earned a reputation as one of the country's top destinations for natural beauty. But in spite of its abundant popularity, there are still a couple of hidden gems to be found across the state. Just one hour northeast of Orlando, the idyllic seaside city of New Smyrna Beach is largely off the radar for tourists, providing newcomers with a wealth of drinking, dining, and ecotourism opportunities without having to compete with the crowds found in Florida's more frequented cities.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘People are passing out’: 911 call describes moment Florida Spring Breakers overdosed

It was supposed to be a carefree Spring Break trip to South Florida for a group of college students, including cadets from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. The days of partying led to a mass overdosing where six people at a house party were hospitalized after being exposed to the lethal synthetic opioid fentanyl, hidden in cocaine four of the Spring Breakers ingested. Another two ...
WILTON MANORS, FL
The Independent

Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse

At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
61K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy