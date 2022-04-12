ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Prices continue to soar as labor and supply shortages persist

By ABC Audio
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49RO0y_0f70fs8k00
Economy graph: green rising arrow and dollar bills. Javier Ghersi/Getty Images

NEW YORK — Inflation is the highest it has been in more than 40 years, according to a new economic report. The Consumer Price Index numbers for the month of March show that inflation is up 8.5%, compared to one year ago.

The Federal Reserve is hopeful that new interest rate hikes could ease demand and, ultimately, lead to lower prices.

ABC's Rebecca Jarvis provided more details Tuesday on Good Morning America:

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Obama economist Steve Rattner says Biden's $1.9trillion American Rescue Plan will 'go down in history as an extraordinary policy mistake' that has put the U.S. 'behind the curve' on skyrocketing inflation

Obama-era economic advisor Stephen Rattner warned that the U.S. may be on track for a recession just as the race for 2024 kicks off, a conundrum he blames on 'poor economic policy' from President Biden, Congress and the Federal Reserve. 'Mounting evidence suggests a hard landing — in other words,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Jarvis
WJTV 12

High cost of beef? Blame trucking, labor shortages

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Agricultural Economist Josh Maples with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service believes labor shortages have caused beef shortages, driving up the cost of the commodity around the country. Ethan Welford, a meat processor based in Lucedale, said he first noticed the signs of the disruption in the industry when meat […]
STARKVILLE, MS
FOXBusiness

Supplements, pain relief products sold at Walmart, Amazon recalled over poisoning risk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced Thursday that certain supplements and pain relief products are being recalled because the packaging isn't child resistant and could pose a risk to young children. Rea Wellness' prenatal and immunity capsules "are dietary supplements containing iron which must be in child resistant packaging...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Price Index#Inflation#The Federal Reserve#Good Morning America#Abc Audio
bloomberglaw.com

As Companies End Vaccine Mandates, Workers Are Becoming Enraged

A third of employers with mandates say they’re dropping them. that’s hiring unvaccinated workers again. Nearly a third of employers who previously required Covid shots have dropped or plan to drop the requirement, according to a forthcoming survey. Yet as virus rates appear to ebb and companies loosen...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EWN

Solana Price Continues To Soar, Gains 10% In The Last 24 Hours.

Solana’s consistent price ascent has been accredited to its recent collaborations with notable gaming industry experts. Solana, one of the most popular and sustainable cryptocurrencies in the market, has surged 10% in the last 24 hours. Despite facing intense market volatility and turbulence, Solana continues to soar ahead and is currently trading at $102.65 at the time of publishing.
STOCKS
Houston Chronicle

New Conroe housing developments continue; inventory at all time high as prices soar

The housing market hit an all time low in inventory in February but home prices hit record highs according to the Houston Association of Realtors. According to HAR, single-family home sales jumped 22.9 percent with 7,372 units sold compared to 5,997 in February of 2021. However, those number are somewhat distorted since February 2021 ushered in a winter storm that paralyzed the region for days. HAR officials noted compared to February 2020 sales volume was up 23.3 percent.
CONROE, TX
NewsWest 9

Texas Workforce Commission addresses labor shortage

MIDLAND, Texas — Texas is adding more jobs, another sign that the state is continuing to recover from the pandemic. However, the state is still facing labor shortages, according to the Texas Workforce Commission. One of the things that the TWC has done to address those labor shortages includes...
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Outsider.com

Tesla Recalls 595,000 Vehicles in the US Over ‘Boombox’ Feature That Allows Drivers to Play Custom Sounds

On Thursday, the government announced safety recalls for almost 595,000 Tesla vehicles in the United States because of the car’s “Boombox” feature. For many of the automobiles, it’s their second recall in recent months. The Boombox function needs another update so that external speakers on the car do not block audible warnings intended for pedestrians.
CARS
WOKV

Asian shares fall, trading muted with Good Friday, holidays

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares fell in muted trading as most world markets were closed for Good Friday and other holidays. Benchmarks declined in Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai. Sydney, Manila, Bangkok and Hong Kong were among Asian markets observing holidays on Friday. U.S. and European markets also were closed.
RETAIL
WOKV

Climate toll on Arctic bases: Sunken runways, damaged roads

WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. military bases in the Arctic and sub-Arctic are failing to prepare their installations for long-term climate change as required, even though soaring temperatures and melting ice already are cracking base runways and roads and worsening flood risks up north, the Pentagon's watchdog office said Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
WOKV

It's not over: COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in US

Yet again, the U.S. is trudging into what could be another COVID-19 surge, with cases rising nationally and in most states after a two-month decline. One big unknown? “We don’t know how high that mountain’s gonna grow,” said Dr. Stuart Campbell Ray, an infectious disease expert at Johns Hopkins University.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
61K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy