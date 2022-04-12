ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine news – live: Key Putin ally captured as Biden says Russian president 'a dictator committing genocide'

By Rory Sullivan,Thomas Kingsley,Sam Hancock and Eleanor Sly
 1 day ago

President Joe Biden on Tuesday accused Russia of committing a “genocide” in Ukraine .

Mr Biden was speaking in Iowa and declared that American consumers should not have to feel the effects of the actions of “a dictator [who] declares war and commits genocide half the world away”.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s secret services announced that they have captured a pro-Russia politician and close friend of Vladimir Putin , following his escape from house arrest.

Elsewhere, the mayor of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol said on Tuesday that the latest estimate was that about 21,000 civilian residents of in the southern Ukrainian city had been killed since the start of Russia’s invasion.

Elsewhere, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that the massacre in Bucha last week which saw “hundreds” of civilians killed, was a “special British operation.”

Speaking after talks with his Russian counterpart and long-time ally Vladimir Putin in the Russian Far East, Mr Lukashenko said: “Today we discussed in detail their psychological special operation carried out by the British.”

