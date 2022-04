KELLY GARRETT - ARION, IOWA. A fifth-generation farmer, Kelly Garrett farms corn, soybeans, and winter wheat in western Iowa. The soybeans we planted on March 21 are not out of the ground yet. We went out to the field to check them, and everything looks OK at the seed level, so we are still very confident they will be fine. We’ve had some cool and cloudy weather come through since we planted, so the delay in germination is no surprise. But, it sure would be nice to see some life soon.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO