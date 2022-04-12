ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Do You Know These Idaho Born Players Who Played in the NFL?

By Kevin Miller
KIDO Talk Radio
KIDO Talk Radio
 1 day ago
Is Idaho a state producing a significant number of pro football players who move on to the NFL? The state is known for making great players that usually play at Boise State University. However, most of the current Bronco players...

KIDO Talk Radio

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
95.7 KEZJ

7 Worst Animals to be Attacked by in Idaho

Being attacked by an animal is some people's worst fear. The thought of being clawed, bitten, and potentially eaten does not sound like a fun time. While the thought of seeing a wild animal up close sounds like a once-in-a-lifetime chance, depending on the animal, it doesn't always go according to plan. When you get away with an awesome photo or video, it is an amazing story and a moment you will never forget, but when things go south, it is entirely different. Recently, a hiker in Montana was killed by a grizzly bear, and weeks before that a man was attacked by a moose in Idaho. With these attacks and death happening, it got me thinking about what would be the worst animal to be attacked by in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine in Idaho

According to public health experts, vaccines are one of the best ways to protect against the continued spread of COVID-19 and reduce the likelihood of severe symptoms. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 28,700,000 Americans — or 11.5% of the 18 and older population — […]
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

A Grizzly Bear in Idaho is Killing Livestock and Fish and Game Can’t Trap Him

Livestock in Northern Idaho is being ravaged by a big grizzly bear in the area. According to North Idaho News Facebook post based off of Idaho Fish and Game information, "Idaho Fish and Game officers suspect a grizzly bear attacked and killed a llama and a sheep on private land in the Panhandle Region on the evening of April 5 Idaho Fish... on private land near the town of Naples in Boundary County... If a grizzly bear is captured, Fish and Game will work with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff to collect biological data including DNA, measurements, sex and age. If the bear is relocated, a GPS collar will be placed on it for future tracking of its movements and behaviors."
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

There’s a Big Bad Bear on the Loose in Idaho

A grizzly with an attitude and a taste for flesh. The animal is munching on livestock in the northern panhandle. Idaho Fish and Game plans to trap the beast, attach a collar and then relocate the predator. Numerous panhandle publications are detailing the story. You can read more by clicking here.
IDAHO STATE
Fox News

Dwayne Haskins' comment on wife's last Instagram post comes to light after death: 'Helped me through my storm'

Dwayne Haskins’ comment on his wife’s last picture on social media was brought to light over the weekend following the quarterback’s tragic death in Florida. Kalabrya Haskins last posted on Instagram a picture of her and the NFL quarterback on Valentine’s Day this past February. Her pictures include everything from their vacations and outings on the town to little funny moments the two of them shared together.
NFL
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Grizzly Bear Attack is Friendly Reminder to Be Careful this Spring in Idaho

Anytime someone goes camping, hiking, or visits a place where wildlife roams free, the worst scenario you can ever find yourself in is being attacked by an animal. We have all thought about it at some point, and some of us may have come extremely close in certain circumstances. This last week, a man went hiking with his friend in Montana. They decided to split up and meet back at the car later, but the man never returned. He was found later, in what is expected to have been a grizzly bear attack.
IDAHO STATE
103.7 The Hawk

The Fascinating History of Montana’s Best Jeopardy! Contestants

Everybody should know what Jeopardy! is. If you don't, the quick run-down is that it's one of America's longest-running game shows that takes a twist on the normal question and answer format by giving the contestants the answers and having the contestants provide the questions. Montana has had quite the representation on the show, with 32 contestants in the show's history up to this point. But, how many have won cash? Let's take a look.
BILLINGS, MT
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Alaska

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 966,570 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 295 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Alaska, deaths attributable to the […]
98.3 The Snake

What Would You Do To Escape From Idaho For Spring Break?

What would you do? What would you do to get away from Idaho this spring break? No, I don't mean you are wanting to escape the state, I mean what would you want to do in terms of the beach, the mountains, a big city, or maybe you prefer to stay here. Spring break is this week, and there are many options on how to spend it. So which way would you prefer?
IDAHO STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Former Indiana guard narrows transfer destinations down to 2 options

Former Indiana guard Rob Phinisee has narrowed down his list of potential transfer destinations to two schools. Tuesday, Phinisee revealed that he’s down to two schools: Butler and Cincinnati. The senior guard entered his name following the 2021-22 season after spending the past four years at Indiana. He has one year of eligibility remaining because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver.
INDIANA STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

What Was the Minimum Wage in Idaho the Year You Were Born?

Most people remember their first job and for most of us, that meant getting our first taste of the minimum wage. My first job consisted of pushing grocery carts, bagging groceries, and helping customers out to their cars. I thought I was doing so well making fifty cents "above" the minimum wage at the time which was $5.15 at the time. For some people, that was a lot of money, and being that it was my first job, I was thrilled I had a way to pay for gas.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

What Happened to This Nearly 20-Carat Diamond Found in Idaho?

One of the best things about this job is having the freedom to explore and brainstorm our own ideas for these articles you read. Recently, I was curious to learn if you could mine diamonds in Idaho (spoiler: you won’t have much luck) and while I mostly hit a dead end when it came to actually mine diamonds, I did stumble across this peculiar story about one of the largest diamonds ever found in the United States… in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

KIDO Talk Radio

