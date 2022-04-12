ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Madrid vs Chelsea LIVE: Champions League result and final score after Karim Benzema goal in extra time

By Michael Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Follow live reaction after Chelsea were denied one of the great Champions League comebacks against Real Madrid as Karim Benzema ’s extra-time winner settled a thrilling Champions League quarter-final tie in the Bernabeu.

The European champions were two goals down following last week’s 3-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge but Mason Mount’s strike on 15 minutes gave the Blues the perfect start.

Antonio Rudiger then levelled the tie after half-time with a header at the back post, before Timo Werner’s deflected finish stunned the hosts as Chelsea led on aggregate.

But substitute Rodrygo responded to pull Real Madrid level five minutes later and force extra time, where Karim Benzema put his side ahead with another headed goal in the tie. It means Real Madrid will advance to the semi-finals, where they will face either Manchester City or rivals Atletico. Follow reaction to a classic Champions League quarter-final below:

