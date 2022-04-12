Truck Crashes Near Canyon Edge Near Hansen Bridge

UPDATE: Idaho State Police have charged Braddley D.W. Tannehill, 34, of Meridian with Aggravated Assault (F) and Assault or Battery on Certain Personnel (F) HAZELTON, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities say they were shot at this morning during a pursuit on the interstate near Hazelton. Idaho State Police said motorists had reported someone had fired shots from a vehicle on eastbound I-84 earlier in the morning. A trooper caught up with the suspect vehicle and reported being fired at as the pursuit entered Jerome County. Other law enforcement agencies joined the pursuit and were shot at. Eventually, at around 3:30 a.m., spike strips were used to stop the pickup and the pursuit ended at mile marker 192. ISP said law enforcement did not fire their weapons. The Cassia County Sheriff's Office with the Critical Incident Task Force is investigating the incident. Two people were taken into custody; a male driver and female passenger. ISP asks anyone who witnessed the incident and hasn't spoken to investigators to give them a call at 208-846-7500.

