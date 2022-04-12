Kenneth Bernard Bennett

Evelyn June Vanscoy Raines, 92, devoted Jehovah’s Witness, loved mother and beloved grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother, a resident of Elkins, passed from this life on Monday, April 4, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. She had been in declining health. Evelyn was born Sunday, November 17, 1929, in Kerens, the daughter of the late Cicero Cletis Vanscoy and the late Anna Jane Kalar Vanscoy. On September 17, 1949, at Oakland, MD, she married the late Paul Robert Raines. Left to cherish her memory are one daughter Connie Wernicke and husband Richard, one son Rodney Raines and wife Valerie both of Elkins, one son-in-law Larry Whitesell of Swoope, VA, two sisters Audrey Irons of Elkins and Sharon Woods of Hendricks, one brother Cletis Vanscoy and wife Pam of Elkins, eight grandchildren Scott Shank and wife Stephanie R. of Montrose, Kimberly Poling of Elkins, Robert Shank Jr and wife Patricia of Northeast, MD, Richard Shank, Chris Carr and wife Candy, Ashley, Erica and Lalian Davis all of Elkins, two step grandsons Michael and Shawn Whitesell of Alaska, eighteen great grandchildren, Blade Poling of Elkins, Laura Conner and husband Sean of Minneapolis, MN, Jessie Shank and fiancé Frank Castillo, Jared Poling all of Elkins, Scott Shank Jr and fiancé Alicia Kelley, Carly, Jonathan, Sherry and Paul Charles Shank all of Montrose, Correy Carr and companion Jamie Tincher, Donovan Wiles, Elliot Graham, Cuyler Chandler, Amari Lonon, Zian McLaurin, Brennan Rexrode, Maggie and Asher Thompson, all of Elkins, four step great grandchildren Hunter, Kenzie, Gabriel and Landon Whitesell of Alaska, five great-great grandchildren Caiden, Cali and Caitlyn Carr, Marlie and Luci Castillo and two step great-great grandchildren Dominic and Adriana Grace Castillo all of Elkins, and several nieces and nephews. Along with her parents and husband she was preceded in death by one daughter, Monna Sue Whitesell, three brothers Melvin Lyle “Tiger” Vanscoy, Chester Vanscoy and Hartsel Vanscoy, and three sisters Eileen Stevens, Gertrude Fazenbaker and Freda Martin. Evelyn attended the schools of Tucker County. She assisted her late husband with farming and operating Auto Trading Post and worked in the Medical Records Department at Memorial General Hospital. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, jigsaw puzzles, taking care of and spending time with family and friends and sharing her faith in ministry with her brothers and sisters from the Elkins congregation of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She was always helping others and her selflessness was known by everyone she met. She will be deeply missed. Evelyn’s request for cremation was honored and a memorial service officiated by Bill Cain of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s witnesses will be held at Randolph Funeral home on April 20, 2022, at 1 pm. A private celebration of life for the family will be held at a later date. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Evelyn June Vanscoy Raines. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

