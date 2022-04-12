ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkins, WV

Kenneth Bernard Bennett

By Master Control
WDTV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKenneth Bernard Bennett, 75, of Jimtown, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at his home under the care of WV Caring. He was born Thursday, June 27, 1946, at Jimtown, a son of the late Bernard and Gertrude Bennett. Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Sandra Bennett; daughters...

www.wdtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Aaron Richard Kalar

Aaron Richard Kalar; 81, devoted husband, beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, a resident of Montrose, WV, died peacefully at Davis Medical Center in Elkins, with his family by his side early Saturday morning, April 9, 2022. He had been in declining health. Aaron was born Monday, June 10, 1940, at Kerens, a son of the late Oscar Ray and the late Virginia Mae Snyder Kalar. On April 29, 1961, in Baltimore, Maryland, he married the former Roberta Mae Kisner, who survives in Montrose, they had celebrated 60 years of marriage. Left to cherish his memory are one son, Kevin Kalar and wife Julie, grandchildren, James Kalar and wife Kayla, great-grandchildren, Kendra, Mya, and Gage Chirstian Kalar McCartney and husband Michael, great-grandchildren, Zadist, Raven, and Remmington Kalar, step-great-grandchildren, Damian, Kaleigh Jo, and Devin McCartney, one daughter, Karen Kalar and friend Rusty Moretto, grandson, Donald “Donnie” Barkley, Il, granddaughter, Kaitlynn Michelle Barkley, granddaughters, Victoria and Taylor Lompert, granddaughter, Morgan Deavers and husband Joe, great-grandchildren, Aaron, Paisleigh, Odessa, and Joey Deavers. One sister, Jean Kalar Wilmoth of Parsons, one sister-in-law, Cathy Gainer Kalar of Elkins, and many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were brothers, Ernest, Lester, Jimmy Jr., Kenny, and Lee Kalar and sisters, Ellen, Ada, Inetta, and Inez. Aaron was a graduate of Parsons High School with the class of 1958. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and served during the Berlin Crisis. He retired from the US Forest Service after twenty nine years. Aaron was a kind man who was always helping others. He enjoyed hunting and loved his family, he was especially fond of spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He had a sense of humor and was often joking. He leaves quite a legacy and will be deeply missed. Aaron’s request for cremation will be honored and a celebration of life for the family will be held at a later date. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Aaron Richard Kalar . Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.
MONTROSE, WV
WDTV

James “Jim” Scott Glover

James “Jim” Scott Glover, 78, of Weston went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Mon Health Medical Center following a brief illness. Jim was born in Freemansburg on February 13, 1944, a son of the late William Spencer and Grace Darlene Bradley Glover. He was also preceded in death by five siblings: William Glover, Jr., Thelma Kerns, David Jack Glover, Ruth Garrett, and Jerry Glover.
WESTON, WV
WDTV

Donald Lee “Don” Davis

Donald Lee “Don” Davis, 86, of Bridgeport passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the United Hospital Center, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Mannington on August 28, 1935, a son of the late Reon R. and Grace Morrison Davis. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patricia Ann “Patty” Robinette Davis, whom he married on April 5, 1958. In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Jeffrey Alan Davis and his wife Kathy of Bridgeport; twin daughters, Barbara Ann Davis of Clarksburg and Jo Anne Morris and her husband Michael of Morgantown; two grandchildren, Jessica Thompson and her husband Justin of Bridgeport and Brooke Bennett and her husband Matthew of Bridgeport; and three great-grandchildren, Colt Matthew Thompson, Brinley Grace Thompson, and Rhett Matthew Bennett. Mr. Davis was the last surviving member of his immediate family, having also been preceded in death by one brother, Jack Reon Davis. Don was a 1953 graduate of Washington Irving High School. He was a United States Navy Veteran during which time he was stationed in Guam for three years. He was Chief Gas Dispatcher for Consolidated Natural Gas, having retired with 38 ½ years of service. Don was a member of the Roy E. Parish Post No. 13 American Legion, and Naval Cryptologic Veterans Association and the Duff Street United Methodist Church. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Monday, from 3:00 to 7:00 pm where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 12:00 noon with Reverend Brian Sedars presiding. Interment will follow in the Bridgeport Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded. In lieu of flowers the family of Mr. Davis request donations be made in his honor to the Duff Street United Methodist Church, 400 Duff Avenue, Clarksburg, WV, 26301. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Evelyn June Vanscoy Raines

Evelyn June Vanscoy Raines, 92, devoted Jehovah’s Witness, loved mother and beloved grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother, a resident of Elkins, passed from this life on Monday, April 4, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. She had been in declining health. Evelyn was born Sunday, November 17, 1929, in Kerens, the daughter of the late Cicero Cletis Vanscoy and the late Anna Jane Kalar Vanscoy. On September 17, 1949, at Oakland, MD, she married the late Paul Robert Raines. Left to cherish her memory are one daughter Connie Wernicke and husband Richard, one son Rodney Raines and wife Valerie both of Elkins, one son-in-law Larry Whitesell of Swoope, VA, two sisters Audrey Irons of Elkins and Sharon Woods of Hendricks, one brother Cletis Vanscoy and wife Pam of Elkins, eight grandchildren Scott Shank and wife Stephanie R. of Montrose, Kimberly Poling of Elkins, Robert Shank Jr and wife Patricia of Northeast, MD, Richard Shank, Chris Carr and wife Candy, Ashley, Erica and Lalian Davis all of Elkins, two step grandsons Michael and Shawn Whitesell of Alaska, eighteen great grandchildren, Blade Poling of Elkins, Laura Conner and husband Sean of Minneapolis, MN, Jessie Shank and fiancé Frank Castillo, Jared Poling all of Elkins, Scott Shank Jr and fiancé Alicia Kelley, Carly, Jonathan, Sherry and Paul Charles Shank all of Montrose, Correy Carr and companion Jamie Tincher, Donovan Wiles, Elliot Graham, Cuyler Chandler, Amari Lonon, Zian McLaurin, Brennan Rexrode, Maggie and Asher Thompson, all of Elkins, four step great grandchildren Hunter, Kenzie, Gabriel and Landon Whitesell of Alaska, five great-great grandchildren Caiden, Cali and Caitlyn Carr, Marlie and Luci Castillo and two step great-great grandchildren Dominic and Adriana Grace Castillo all of Elkins, and several nieces and nephews. Along with her parents and husband she was preceded in death by one daughter, Monna Sue Whitesell, three brothers Melvin Lyle “Tiger” Vanscoy, Chester Vanscoy and Hartsel Vanscoy, and three sisters Eileen Stevens, Gertrude Fazenbaker and Freda Martin. Evelyn attended the schools of Tucker County. She assisted her late husband with farming and operating Auto Trading Post and worked in the Medical Records Department at Memorial General Hospital. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, jigsaw puzzles, taking care of and spending time with family and friends and sharing her faith in ministry with her brothers and sisters from the Elkins congregation of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She was always helping others and her selflessness was known by everyone she met. She will be deeply missed. Evelyn’s request for cremation was honored and a memorial service officiated by Bill Cain of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s witnesses will be held at Randolph Funeral home on April 20, 2022, at 1 pm. A private celebration of life for the family will be held at a later date. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Evelyn June Vanscoy Raines. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.
ELKINS, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, WV
City
Williamstown, WV
Elkins, WV
Obituaries
City
Elkins, WV
WDTV

Zella Bennon “Billie” Sigley

Zella Bennon “Billie” Sigley, 85, of Rivesville, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Salem Center, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 7, 1936, in Fairmont; a daughter of the late Zena Baxter Bigler and Edna (Fetty) Bennett. Billie worked as a L.P.N. at the Wishing Well Nursing Home and John Manchin Health Center. She was a member of Highlawn United Methodist Church in Rivesville. Billie enjoyed baking and gardening with her grandchildren. Billie is survived by her sons, John Sigley and his wife, Marisa of Fairmont, Franklin “Frank” Sigley and his wife, Connie of North Carolina, and Richard Sigley and his partner, Peggy Boone of Lewisburg; her daughters, Francine Williams and her partner, Corey Reynolds of Fairmont, and Sherry Jones and her partner, Lee Shields of Fairmont; her grandchildren, Tiffany, Tia, Hilary, Hannah, Bethany, Cheyenne, Season, Kninea, Amanda, Tosha, Devan, and Jason; several great grandchildren; her brother, Herb; her sisters, Frances Ailene, Doralesci Jane, Martha, Kay, and Daisy; and several great nieces and great nephews. In addition to her parents, Billie was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Pritchard Sigley; her grandson, Joshua Williams; and her sisters. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Monday from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m., and on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Rev. Stanley Merrifield, officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
RIVESVILLE, WV
WDTV

Maxine Shephard

Maxine Shephard, 86, of Fairmont, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at St. Barbara’s Memorial Nursing Home. She was born on August 29, 1935, in Fairmont; a daughter of the late Beatrice Carr. Maxine worked for Westinghouse and Fitzwater Assisting Living. She was a member of the Rose of Sharon Church. She was an excellent cook and loved to sew. Maxine is survived by her four children, James Shephard, Vicki (Shephard) Kerns, Larry Shephard and his wife, Zella, and Diana (Shephard) Glotfelty and her husband, Robert; her grandchildren, Thomas Kerns and his wife, Jamie, Kerri Kerns Hays and her husband Terry, Nathan Shephard and his fiancée, Mindy, Matthew Shephard, Stephanie (Glotfelty) Pringle and her husband, Doug, Bethany (Glotfelty) and her husband, Jared; her great grandchildren, Johnathan Dukich, Mathew Dukich, Audrey Dukich, Lydia Hayes, Hailey Kerns, Elizabeth Pringle, Emily Pringle, Zayn Shephard, and Nora Jane Lynn. In addition to her mother, Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Shephard; her granddaughter, Rachel Lynn Glotfelty; her brothers, Winfred “Buddy” Carr, Sandford Carr, Kenneth Arlin Carr, Roger Carr, Gene Carr, and Ralf Carr; her sister, Lula May Carr Jackson. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor K.P. Musgrove, officiating. Interment will follow at Enterprise I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Rhonda Lou Reed

Rhonda Lou Reed, age 56, of Sugarland Way, Morgantown, WV passed away Monday, April 11, 2022 at her residence. She was born January 22, 1966 in Philippi, WV the daughter of Wanda Gene (Arbogast) Reed and the late James Harold Reed. She is survived by her brother, James A. Reed, Grafton; nephews, Jonathan Reed, Brad J. Perry, Kevin J. Perry, Bryan D. Perry, and Kyle A. Perry; one niece, Kerra J. Poling; and several other nieces and nephews.; and one great-nephew, Jamison Reed. Rhonda graduated from Grafton High School with the Class of 1984. She then graduated from Fairmont State Pierpont School of Nursing and was in process of getting her Master’s Degree at Rutgers University. Rhonda worked as a nurse for 30 years working in New Jersey as a cerebral palsy nurse and at Ruby Memorial Hospital for several years.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Joyce Ann (Palmer) McCormick

Joyce Ann (Palmer) McCormick, age 59 of Francis Street, Grafton, WV passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was born March 10, 1963 in Grafton, WV a daughter of the late Homer and Elizabeth I. (White) Palmer. She is survived by her companion, Bob Murphy; two children, Heather Spiker (William), of Grafton and Brent McCormick and girlfriend, Kenzie England of Clarksburg; two grandchildren, Justin and Kaileigh Spiker; and two brothers, Wayne Palmer and Homer Ray Palmer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, David and Edward Palmer. Joyce was crazy with a kind heart, an excellent cook, a passionate person and her grandchildren were her world. The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton on Sunday, April 10th from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor James E. Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at the Jane’s Memorial Cemetery on Rt. 250 in Fairmont. Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com.
GRAFTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny
Person
Julie Davis
Person
Matthew Bennett
WDTV

Paul Richard Wingfield, Sr

Paul Richard Wingfield, Sr, 81, a resident of Beverly, went to see the Lord on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Paul was born on Sunday, March 23, 1941, in Parsons, to the late Walter Hobart Wingfield and Evelyn Mae Stewart Wingfield. Left to cherish Paul’s memory are three children, Paul Richard Wingfield, Jr., and wife, Gia, of Newport News, VA, Evelyn “Gail” Eiffert of Lake Saint Louis, MO and Angel Lynette Shaffer and husband, Gerald, of Fayetteville, NC, and Frances Wingfield, two grandchildren, Shelby Eiffert and Rachael Wingfield, two brothers, Frank Wingfield and wife, Ann, of Adrian, MI and John Wingfield and wife Jean, of Elkins; one sister, Judy Adkins, Adrian, MI, and several nieces and nephews. Preceding Paul in death besides his parents was a brother, James Wingfield and two sisters, Rev. Gloria Roy and Barbara Dilly. Paul attended Parsons High School and he had served with the United State Army. He was stationed in Fayetteville, N.C and married Frances Ann Tolar. He had worked at Colby Dairy and Wingfield Ornamental Iron before moving back to West Virginia. He worked for Woodford Oil Company, Elkins, W.Va. He was employed as a guard at Huttonsville Correctional Center from which he retired. He was a very hard worker He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and he loved the beautiful mountains and the WVU Mountaineers. Visitation will be held at the Hostetler Funeral Home on Thursday, April 14, 2022, from 11am until 1 pm, the funeral hour. Rev. Kevin Hostetler will officiate, and interment will follow at Parsons City Cemetery in Parsons. The Hostetler Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for Paul Richard Wingfield, Sr. Send online condolences to the family at www.hostetlerfuneralhome.com.
PARSONS, WV
WDTV

William Ray Spatafore

Mr. William Ray Spatafore, 76 years of age of Bridgeport, WV passed away at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born April 16, 1945, the son of the late Salvatore and Mary Mancina Spatafore. He was preceded in death by his first wife Linda Hickman Spatafore in 2006. They had celebrated forty years of marriage.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Virginia Darlene Rinehart Barnette

With profound sadness we announce the passing of Virginia Darlene Rinehart Barnette, loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and friend to all whose lives she touched on April 9, 2022. She was born in Jane Lew, WV on July 8, 1932 a daughter of the late Dire Wilmont and Claudia Oletha Richards Rinehart. Virginia married the love of her life, Wade Ralph Barnette on September 5, 1952, and together they spent 52 years before his passing in 2004. She was the beloved mother of Deena Saeler and husband, Dave, of Jane Lew, WV, Darla Shackleford and husband, Joe, of Weston, and Darrin Barnette and wife, Mia, of McDonald, PA; proud grandmother of Davette Saeler of Jane Lew, and Ryan Barnette of Fleming Island, FL; and dear sister to Leonard Rinehart of Port Washington, OH. Virginia lived a full and happy life being a homemaker. She loved tending her home and spending time with her family. One of her favorite times was sitting around the table with her loved ones sharing stories and eating the good food she prepared. She found joy in gardening and canning. She also loved Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, and Reese’s Cups. Virginia was a faithful Christian her entire life attending Harmony United Methodist Church since birth. There she served as the church pianist and Sunday school teacher for many years. She wrote many hymns and enjoyed singing in various churches and on the radio over the years. Everywhere she went she shared her love for Jesus and showed kindness and love. A private interment will take place at Friendship Cemetery in Jane Lew. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Virginia Darlene Barnette. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
JANE LEW, WV
WDTV

Annabelle Post

Annabelle Post of Nutter Fort, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the age of 96. She was born June 14, 1925, at Calumet, Pennsylvania to the late William and Hazel Mitchell. She was a graduate of Uniontown Senior High School, class of 1943. On May 27, 1944, she married Kermit Post of Johnstown, WV who preceded her in death on November 24, 1989. She is survived by two daughters, Judy Andrews of Clarksburg and Betsy Viola and husband Joe of Horse Shoe Run; one grandson, Darren Andrews and wife Cherri of Morgantown; two great-grandsons, Alex and Luke Andrews. Also surviving is one brother, James Mitchell and wife Jeanne of Ontario, Ohio. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Agnes Loucks and Jane Zellner and one brother, Donald Mitchell, all of Ohio. Annabelle worked as a cashier at Thorofare Market for 16 years. She also worked at Melet’s and Stone and Thomas. She was an avid reader and crossword puzzle solver. Her family would like to thank the entire staff at Bridgeport Health Care Center for their compassionate care during the past year. Annabelle will be remembered by her family with a private service. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
NUTTER FORT, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laborer S Union 984#P O Box
WDTV

Scotty Glenn Graves Sr.

Scotty Glenn Graves Sr., 81, went to be with the Lord on April 11, 2022. He was born to Everett Wilson Graves and Flora Catherine Tennant Graves on November 13, 1940 in Monongalia County. He married Ellen Marie Graves on May 10th, 1959 and they just celebrated their 63rd anniversary...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Mary Ann Moore

Mary Ann Moore, 76, of Flemington, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, in the United Hospital Center. She was born on June 1, 1945 in Clarksburg, a daughter of the late Ralph and Freda Petroff McCloy. On June 1, 1966, she married her high school sweetheart, Thomas Moore, and they enjoyed 55 years of marriage together. She is also survived by her daughter Tammy Dannunzio and her husband Steven of Myrtle Beach, SC; three grandchildren Joseph, Alexander and Nicholas; four siblings, Norma Whipkey and her husband Bob of Clarksburg, Sam McCloy and his wife Patty of Flemington, Linda Haynes and her husband Stephen of Bridgeport and Sandra McCloy of Clarksburg. In addition to her parents Mary was preceded in death by her sister Agnes Hill, and a brother Ralph McCloy, Jr. Mary was a graduate of Flemington High School. She retired from the WV Division of Rehabilitation Services after 35 years of service. Mary’s hobbies included camping, fly fishing and traveling. She greatly enjoyed life, loved her grandchildren and was always smiling and never had anything bad to say about anyone. Condolences for the Moore family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com Friends and family will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 South Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport on Thursday from 3 to 8 p.m., where services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022, with Pastor Rose Bolyard presiding. Interment will follow at West Virginia National Cemetery.
FLEMINGTON, WV
WDTV

Nina Sue (Susie) Hinebaugh Saunders

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Nina Sue (Susie) Hinebaugh Saunders, 79 years of age formerly of Fairmont, WV but residing for the past thirty years in Clarksburg, WV passed away on April 6, 2022 at United Hospital Center. Susie, as she is best known, was preceded in death by her parents, Paul C. Hinebaugh and Willa Squires Hinebaugh and one brother P. Thomas (Tom) Hinebaugh. Susie leaves behind her only child and best friend, Thomas R. (Tommy) Saunders and his wife Melissa Blanchet Saunders, with who she resided. She also leaves behind her wonderful brother, Richard (Dick) Hinebaugh and his wife Anita, of San Antonia, TX; two grandsons whom she loved as her own sons, Frank Saunders and his wife Barb of Clarksburg, WV and Bryant Logan Saunders and his wife Brittany, also of Clarksburg, WV. With extreme sadness she has left behind her beautiful seven great grandchildren whose love and hugs kept her going as she got older, Carlie Faith, Aidan Haddox, Eliga Michael Thomas, Gage Richard, Bristol Sue-Ann, Clark Bryant and Brody Keith; three nieces Barbara Burnett, Lisa Thomas and Cathy Canning, as well as two nephews Richard Allan Hinebaugh and David C. Hinebaugh; ten great nieces and nephews and three great great nieces and nephews. She will best be remembered for singing professionally with local bands in the Clarksburg and Fairmont areas as well as in San Antonio, TX. In San Antonia, she performed for Mayor Henry Cisneros and a Korean delegation. Her musical talents awarded her first place out of thousand entrants with singing the song she was best known for “My Way.” Susie was a very proud member of First Presbyterian Church in Clarksburg where she served as a deacon, an elder and sang in the choir. Her God meant everything to her! She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Susie was cremated at her request, and a Gathering will be held for family and friends at the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 from 10:00 AM – noon. A “tell us your memories” service will be celebrated at noon with her Pastor and friend John Koerner presiding. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com. The Saunders family has entrusted the care and arrangements to the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Nellie M. (Henderson) Elder

Nellie M. (Henderson) Elder, age 86 of Blueville Drive, Grafton, WV passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was born November 29, 1935 in Jakes Run, WV, a daughter of the late Mahlon Henderson and Ruth Steinbeck. She is survived by one daughter, Amy (Rod) Summers, Flemington, WV; grandchildren, Sarah (Matthew) Gallagher, Charleston, WV, Molly Summers and companion Geno Catalano, Sherman Oaks, CA, and Zachary (Katie) Summers, Odessa, TX; great grandchild, Amos Gallagher; and one sister, Nancy (Emory) Elkins, Longmont, CO. In addition to her parents, Nel was preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Elder; two sons, Paul E. “Buck” Elder II and Matthew Elder. Nel graduated from East Fairmont High School with the Class of 1953 and earned her diploma in nursing at Fairmont General Hospital School of Nursing in 1956. She worked as a registered nurse for 54 years with the majority of her career at Fairmont General Hospital in the operating room. Nel married Paul in 1956 and was married for 55 years. She loved beach trips, reading, cooking, sports and being involved in her grandchildren’s lives. Her entire life was devoted to her family and caring for others. The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home on Saturday, April 16, 2022 from 11:00 until the time of the memorial service at 1:00p with Rev. Ken Ramsey officiating. Inurnment will be private at the Pruntytown National Cemetary. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made in her name to the Taylor County Public Library, 200 Beech Street, Grafton WV 26354. A Service of the Donald G Ford Funeral Home.
GRAFTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WDTV

Dona Anita “Libby” Shaw

Dona Anita “Libby” Shaw, 71, of Fairmont, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 10, 1950, in Elkins, WV; a daughter of the late Burley Austin Cooper, Sr. and Helen (Davis) Cooper Robey. Libby worked...
FAIRMONT, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy