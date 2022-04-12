ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truck Crashes Near Canyon Edge Near Hansen Bridge

 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash at the Hansen Bridge this morning. Idaho's 511...

KUTV

Driver killed by flying road debris identified

(KUTV) — A driver hit and killed by flying road debris on Interstate 15 Friday afternoon has been identified. Officials said the driver was 30-year-old Brady Fuhriman from Millville. He was driving northbound in a Hyundai passenger car on I-15 near the Riverdale exit when debris from the southbound lanes went over the median and struck the car.
RIVERDALE, UT
UPDATE: Event Center in Downtown Twin Falls Burns Down

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews from across Southern Idaho were called to a major structure fire in downtown Twin Falls Tuesday morning. According to Josh Palmer, spokesperson for the City of Twin Falls, crews were called out to the Radio Rondevoo Event Center on Main Street at just after 7:30 a.m. Multiple fire agencies were also called out as the fire progressed throughout the morning. More than 100 firefighters were believed to have arrived on scene. Streets surrounding the area where shut down. Four ladder trucks poured thousands of gallons on the blaze to keep it from spreading to adjacent buildings. None of the nearby structures were severely damaged, according to Twin Falls Fire Department. The Old Towne Lodge, located behind the event center, had to be evacuated and residents were relocated to the nearby Post Office. The city is working with local emergency services to help a several residents that were displaced by the fire whose units were damaged by high heat and smoke. The remaining residents were allowed back inside at around noon time. The Twin Falls Fire Department said fire crews were able to get the blaze under control at around 11 a.m. The cause of the blaze is under investigation. A large number of fire crews and equipment arrived to provide mutual aid.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Authorities identify local man and woman who died when pickup left roadway and careened into canal

OSGOOD — Two people are dead after their pickup truck left the roadway and ended up submerged in a canal on Sunday morning near this East Idaho community, according to Idaho State Police. Authorities have identified the deceased as Kaydee Jo Martinez, 35, and Kord Dover, 37, both of Ammon. State police said both victims were ejected from the 2008 Ford F150 they were traveling in on River Road near...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
NewsBreak
Idaho State Journal

Injury crash on Highway 30 near J.R. Simplot Don Plant backs up traffic for an hour

Traffic was backed up in both directions on Highway 30 near the J.R. Simplot Don Plant for about an hour on Friday morning following an injury accident. As a result of a 10 a.m. collision between a sedan and a truck, a man was transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for injuries that were not life threatening, police said. The backup had cleared by 11 a.m. Idaho State Police and the Power County Sheriff's Office responded. The crash is under investigation.
POWER COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Missing East Idaho man found dead in North Dakota

A missing East Idaho man has been found dead in North Dakota, according to news reports and social media posts. Carter Strain, 29, of Idaho Falls, was reportedly found dead by sheriff's deputies on Saturday near Belfield, N.D. A report from KFYR News in Bismarck, N.D., stated that no foul play is suspected in Strain's death. KFYR reported that Strain's body and his pickup truck were found by deputies southwest of Belfield on Saturday. His death was also reported by the Missing Juveniles and Adults in Idaho group and others via Facebook. Strain was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield and was subsequently reported missing.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
ABC4

I-80 rollover semi-truck crash leaves one dead

WENDOVER, Nev. (ABC4) – A rollover crash involving a semi-truck on I-80 has left one person dead on Monday night. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the crash happened around 9 p.m. on I-80 at mile marker 5 near Wendover, Nev. which is close to the Utah border. UHP says a disabled vehicle was pulled over […]
WEST WENDOVER, NV
The Independent

Deer jumping to deaths from bridge and landing near houses in ‘disturbing’ trend

Dozens of deer have jumped to their deaths in a small Pennsylvania town in a “disturbing” trend which has left locals calling for action before a person is killed by a falling animal.Some 25 whitetail deer met their demise over the winter by plunging 60ft from a bypass bridge in Johnsonburg, Elk County, according to reports, with some landing near houses and even on a boat in populated areas.Witnesses local news outlet WJAC the deer appear to make their way down from a nearby wooded area, only to get spooked when they find themselves surrounded on multi-lane overpass with...
