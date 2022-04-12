Truck Crashes Near Canyon Edge Near Hansen Bridge

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews from across Southern Idaho were called to a major structure fire in downtown Twin Falls Tuesday morning. According to Josh Palmer, spokesperson for the City of Twin Falls, crews were called out to the Radio Rondevoo Event Center on Main Street at just after 7:30 a.m. Multiple fire agencies were also called out as the fire progressed throughout the morning. More than 100 firefighters were believed to have arrived on scene. Streets surrounding the area where shut down. Four ladder trucks poured thousands of gallons on the blaze to keep it from spreading to adjacent buildings. None of the nearby structures were severely damaged, according to Twin Falls Fire Department. The Old Towne Lodge, located behind the event center, had to be evacuated and residents were relocated to the nearby Post Office. The city is working with local emergency services to help a several residents that were displaced by the fire whose units were damaged by high heat and smoke. The remaining residents were allowed back inside at around noon time. The Twin Falls Fire Department said fire crews were able to get the blaze under control at around 11 a.m. The cause of the blaze is under investigation. A large number of fire crews and equipment arrived to provide mutual aid.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO