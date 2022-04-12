Fond du Lac County D.A., running for A.G., seeks removal of 5 elections commissioners

Click here to read the full article. Two residents of the Florida retirement community The Villages pleaded guilty to voting more than once in the 2020 presidential election, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. Charles Barnes, 64, and Jay Ketcik, 63, could face five years in prison for the third-degree felony, but will avoid jail time as long as they participate in 50 hours of community service and take a three-month civics class, among other requirements outlined by the state attorney. “If you comply with these conditions during the period of deferred prosecution, no criminal prosecution concerning this charge will be instituted in this...

