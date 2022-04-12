ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac County, WI

Fond du Lac County D.A., running for A.G., seeks removal of 5 elections commissioners

By SCOTT BAUER
WEAU-TV 13
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Republican district attorney and candidate for attorney general has filed a complaint with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers seeking the...

www.weau.com

Comments / 2

Related
WEAU-TV 13

Spring election results finalized in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s been a busy week for the La Crosse County Clerk’s office, but the spring election results have been finalized. La Crosse County reported a 29% voter turnout this week, with a little more than 20,000 ballots being cast. County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fond Du Lac County, WI
Fond Du Lac County, WI
Government
Fond Du Lac County, WI
Elections
Local
Wisconsin Elections
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#District Attorneys#Republicans#Ap#Democratic#The Associated Press
Salon

Court disbars Jan. 6 defense lawyer who claimed “it’s not illegal to go inside the Capitol”

A Virginia court last week disbarred an attorney representing numerous prominent Capitol riot defendants, including a top Oath Keepers member charged with seditious conspiracy. A three-judge panel in Prince William County Circuit Court ordered attorney Jonathon Moseley's law license revoked, according to court records first reported by Politico. The details...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
MSNBC

Arizona AG fails to produce the election evidence Trump demanded

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is in a politically tricky position. On the one hand, he’s a Republican U.S. Senate candidate in a crowded primary, and he’s eager to please Donald Trump and his party’s far-right base. On the other hand, he’s also Arizona’s top law enforcement...
ARIZONA STATE
Rolling Stone

Two Residents of Trump-Loving Retirement Community Plead Guilty to 2020 Voter Fraud

Click here to read the full article. Two residents of the Florida retirement community The Villages pleaded guilty to voting more than once in the 2020 presidential election, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. Charles Barnes, 64, and Jay Ketcik, 63, could face five years in prison for the third-degree felony, but will avoid jail time as long as they participate in 50 hours of community service and take a three-month civics class, among other requirements outlined by the state attorney. “If you comply with these conditions during the period of deferred prosecution, no criminal prosecution concerning this charge will be instituted in this...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Salon

GOP-controlled House impeaches Republican attorney general of South Dakota

The South Dakota legislature on Tuesday voted to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for running over a pedestrian who Ravnsborg claims to have thought was a deer. Ravnsborg will be suspended from his position, at least temporarily, according to Politico. The decision, handed down in a 36-31 vote, comes despite the state's conclusion last month that the attorney general did not commit an impeachable crime.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy