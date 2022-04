Netflix fans are absolutely stressed out by a new game show on the platform. People watching Is It Cake were furious at the real-life manifestation of 2020's biggest social media craze. That's right, Saturday Night Live's Mikey Day hosts a Netflix cooking show where bakers make cakes designed to look real. Then the judges try to guess which one is real: the object the cake is based on or the cake itself. It's a whole lot of fun to watch, but also infuriating because of the quality of the cakes. If anyone remembers how silly the memes got in 2020, imagine that with an actual production budget. Netflix's TUDUM talked to executive producer Dan Cutforth about the show. He confirmed that social media provided the inspiration.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 27 DAYS AGO