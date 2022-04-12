ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EE - Sarah Hills

By R2Y5A0N2 Posts:
 1 day ago

Would anyone else like to see Kathy's niece Sarah Hills return for a short stint?. I know she wasn't overly popular, but I didn't mind her and it would give Kathy some more screentime which is always welcome. Id be up for a return. Just not at present. We...

Hello Magazine

Fans heartbroken after actress Maggie Fox dies in tragic accident

Maggie Fox, star of Shameless and Coronation Street, has died after a tragic accident, it has been announced. The actress, who was perhaps best-known for her role as Ruth Audsley in the hit soap, was part of a comedy partnership with Sue Ryding, who announced her sad death on Facebook on Tuesday.
Hello Magazine

David Muir returns to GMA for emotional tribute to Robin Roberts

David Muir is part of a large group of Good Morning America stars who are celebrating the tenure and achievements of a key member of the team. The ABC anchor joined in to pay tribute to GMA's Robin Roberts ahead of her milestone on-air celebration, when she marks 20 years with the morning show.
DoYouRemember?

Michael Landon Often Got Annoyed At ‘Little House’ Co-Star Katherine MacGregor

Michael Landon wasn’t just the star of Little House on the Prairie, but the creator, director, and producer of the show. His former co-stars have said that he could be quite controlling and didn’t really like when the stars took their own liberties with the script. One person who often did that was Katherine MacGregor, who played the snobby store owner Harriet Oleson.
Hello Magazine

Meet the Grantchester cast's real-life partners

Grantchester has finally returned to ITV with its seventh series and we couldn't be happier to see crime-fighting duo DI Geordie Keating and Reverand Will Davenport back on our screens. While the latest series will see Robson Green and Tom Brittney's characters face struggles in their romantic relationships, how much...
Hello Magazine

Call the Midwife star Helen George teases 'exciting' news away from BBC drama

Call the Midwife star Helen George has shared her excitement over a brand new project away from her role on the much-loved BBC drama. The actress and mother-of-two has joined the line-up of Comic Relief's Comic Opera alongside fellow actresses Tamzin Outhwaite and Nina Wadia, comedian Rosie Jones and Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt. The event will see the five female stars take on a medley of three Arias from the opera Carmen, all in the name of charity.
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
Variety

Eddie Redmayne, Jessie Buckley Win as ‘Cabaret’ Triumphs at Olivier Awards

Click here to read the full article. “Cabaret” was the big winner at the annual Olivier Awards on Sunday with seven wins, with “Life of Pi” following with five. “Cabaret,” a revival of the 1966 Kander and Ebb musical which has transformed the West End’s Playhouse Theatre into the ‘Kit Kat Club,’ won seven of the 11 categories it was nominated in. Eddie Redmayne won best actor in a musical for his performance as the Emcee and Jessie Buckley as Sally Bowles won best actress in a musical, with Liza Sadovy and Elliot Levey awarded in the supporting categories for their...
Hello Magazine

Iman shares rare picture of her daughter with David Bowie and fans go wild

Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.
tvinsider.com

Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough

A star-studded cast pays homage to dance moments on film by reimagining them through a modern lens. The Houghs, Dancing with the Stars veterans and sibling choreographers, pay homage to classic dance sequences from favorite movies—running the gamut from Singin’ in the Rain to Dirty Dancing to La La Land—in a musical special intended to whet cinephiles’ appetite for next Sunday’s Oscar telecast. Guests for the special include Moulin Rouge director Baz Luhrmann, West Side Story Oscar front-runner Ariana DeBose, Footloose’s Kevin Bacon, Chicago director Rob Marshall, Kenny Ortega, Glee’s Amber Riley and more.
Distractify

Actress Alice Barrett Mitchell's Role in NBC Miniseries 'The Thing About Pam' Is Strangely Meta

It always seemed like Pamela Hupp was your friendly, easygoing neighborhood pal. Every suburban midwestern mom needs a Pam in her life. Whether you're looking for a walking buddy, a gal pal to vent to, a shoulder to cry on, or simply a ride home, Pam was there. At least, that's what naive St. Louis, Mo., mom and cancer patient Elizabeth "Betsy" Faria thought. Pam was her ride or die; Betsy truly trusted the blunt-speaking mom of two. If only Betsy were alive to realize that hindsight is 20/20.
Collider

'A Friend of the Family': Mckenna Grace Joins Anna Paquin and Colin Hanks in Peacock's True Crime Series

One of Mckenna Grace's next roles will be in a true crime limited series. Peacock has announced that Grace has been cast in the upcoming series A Friend of the Family, where she will play Jan Broberg, the daughter of Bob (Colin Hanks) and Mary Ann Broberg (Anna Paquin) and the real life victim of a sinister kidnapping at the hands of the family's friend and neighbor, Robert Berchtold (Jake Lacy).
digitalspy.com

New EE recast

Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/eastenders/a39493895/eastenders-spoilers-arthur-fowler-recast/. EastEnders has recast young Arthur Fowler in Stacey and Jean Slater's ongoing feud storyline. Young actor Rocco Brenner has recently made his first appearance as Stacey Slater's son Arthur, as the character looks to take a central role in this week's episodes. His predecessor, Hunter Bell, recently shared on...
E! News

Jamie Lynn Spears Reacts to Sister Britney Spears' Pregnancy Announcement

Jamie Lynn Spears sent a subtle reaction to her big sister Britney Spears' pregnancy announcement. The "Womanizer" singer—already mom to sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline—announced on April 11 that she and fiancé Sam Asghari, 28, were expecting their first child together and Jamie "liked" her big sister's Instagram post.
digitalspy.com

Former EastEnders Actress Melanie Clark Pullen Has Died

Sad news. Melanie Clark Pullen who played Mary Flaherty in EastEnders sadly has died from cancer. Irish actress. She played her from 1997 to 1999. Sympathies to her family. Oh no I saw she had been fighting cancer for quite some time, very sad to hear it’s taken her. Mary, although sadly forgotten now by most, was actually quite a good character and Melanie a talent.
digitalspy.com

EE Up coming Sam Mitchell Return

As We aware since January That Sam Mitchell is returning to EE, and Kim medcalf has been filming since Febuary, so Her return to screen is just around the corner. Is it a bit weird that we heard nothing about her return since her announcement surely they would have told us by now what her storyline is . We know she returning to help with Phils Buisness but come on we heard zero nothing since we didn't even get those cast Photos of her. ATM I don't feel optimistic of her return as much as I did back when she was announced that she was returning. I hope we get more information soon as it feels like its gone back to back of the queue.
