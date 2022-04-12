EE - Sarah Hills

As We aware since January That Sam Mitchell is returning to EE, and Kim medcalf has been filming since Febuary, so Her return to screen is just around the corner. Is it a bit weird that we heard nothing about her return since her announcement surely they would have told us by now what her storyline is . We know she returning to help with Phils Buisness but come on we heard zero nothing since we didn't even get those cast Photos of her. ATM I don't feel optimistic of her return as much as I did back when she was announced that she was returning. I hope we get more information soon as it feels like its gone back to back of the queue.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 22 DAYS AGO