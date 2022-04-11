ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Veterinary Teaching Hospital Expansion and Renovation - An opportunity to elevate a world-class veterinary program

Cover picture for the articleVirginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine announced the most ambitious fundraising campaign in its college history last month. The "Expanding Opportunities" campaign aims to raise $15 million to fuel excellence by renovating and expanding the Veterinary Teaching Hospital (VTH) on the Blacksburg campus. Since its completion in 1987, the Veterinary...

vtx.vt.edu

HackerNoon

Veterinary Telemedicine: Offering Animal Healthcare Online

1. Veterinary teleservices have huge potential of redefining access to care. 2. The audiences with the greatest need are: low-income pet owners; pet owners who live in the rural areas; owners of large pets like horses; cat owners; owners of anxious pets; really any pet owner who has no time to wait for weeks for a veterinary appointment; younger and tech-savvy pet owners. 3. The VCPR laws, initially instituted as defense measures, now act as an obstacle to teleservices, leading to increasing veterinary team workload, and lower access to care. That’s why they must be reformed. 4. Even when the VCPR is established, there are strict limitations on the services that can be risky without a physical examination. 5. Several years of observation of the Ontario experience shows that the reformation of VCPR from physical to virtual hasn’t caused any issues. The same results were seen in human telemedicine. 6. The role of telemedicine in the veterinary industry is to complement traditional in-person services, not to replace them. 7. Implementation of virtual care must include a clear understanding of goals, thorough planning, and education of both veterinary teams and pet owners.
PETS
WHSV

Local veterinarian receives VVMA Veterinary award

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Veterinary Medical Association (VVMA), a professional organization of veterinarians dedicated to enhancing the quality of human and animal life, announced Maureen Ward, DVM has received the 2022 Distinguished Virginia Veterinarian award for her exemplary service to the veterinary profession and to the VVMA. The...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Huron Daily Tribune

Midland Planning Commission looks at plans for veterinary clinic, dental office

A veterinary clinic and a new dental office might soon call the north side of Midland home. On Tuesday, Midland's Planning Commission met in a regular meeting to look over proposed site plans for new buildings for Animal Medical Center and McLaren Dental. Both plans involve expanding their respective businesses.
MIDLAND, MI
WSLS

Local veterinarians raising money to help a good dog get a second chance

Local veterinarians are working to give a good dog a second chance of life. Louise is a Goldendoodle that was born with knee issues that needs expensive surgery to correct. She was given to Vinton Veterinary hospital because her owners could not take care of her, so veterinarians there stepped in to help.
PETS
The Daily South

Virginia Second Graders Write Letters to Help Shelter Pets Get Adopted

The only thing that makes us more emotional than a shelter pet in need of a home is one that comes with a handwritten recommendation from a second grader. Second graders at St. Michael's Episcopal School in Richmond, Virginia, helped local cats and dogs find their forever homes by writing notes to potential adopters from the animals' perspective.
RICHMOND, VA
petmd.com

Flea and Tick Prevention and Treatment for Dogs

Why Is Flea and Tick Prevention Important for Dogs?. Fleas and ticks are ectoparasites, meaning they are pests that live on the outside of their host. For fleas and tick to survive, they must bite their host and then feed on the blood. These bites can directly impact your dog’s health. The saliva from a flea bite can cause severe allergies, dermatitis, anemia, itching, and infection. Tick bites can cause infection, abscesses, paralysis, and even death.
ANIMALS
Freethink

Your pet dog could help people live longer, healthier lives

32,000 pet dogs have joined the Dog Aging Project — a massive study that hopes to help both dogs and people live longer, healthier lives. Why it matters: If good health had a nemesis, it would be aging — as we get older, our risk of developing cancer, heart disease, Alzheimer’s, and many other diseases increases.
PETS
The Atascadero News

Woods Humane Society Offers Safe Dog-Handling Tips

SAN LUIS OBISPO — In honor of National Bite Prevention Week from April 10-16, Woods Humane Society has created a series of tips to help new dog adopters and the general public avoid dog bite risks. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, an estimated 4.5 million people are bitten by dogs each year, and the most common victims are children (AVMA.org).
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
MedicalXpress

Pet therapy: How dogs, cats and horses help improve human well-being

We've all heard of the psychotherapy couch, and the dynamic between a client and their human therapist. But perhaps less well known is the increasingly popular pet therapy. And no, that's not therapy for your pet—it's the relatively new phenomenon of therapy for humans, which involves animals. These animal...
PETS
pethelpful.com

Mastering Dog Training Hand Signals

James Livingood has been a dog sitter for several years. He has written numerous articles and a book about the topic because he loves dogs. Dogs are very intelligent, there’s no doubt about that. They can learn to respond to basic obedience commands, perform silly tricks at a freestyle competition, and search for drugs and survivors, amongst many other things. During the training process, you can choose to use verbal and non-verbal cues such as hand signals. These are not mandatory—you are free to choose which type of cues you want to use with your dog!
PETS

