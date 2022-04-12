GUEST EDITORIAL: Confederate statue is a symbol of oppression

Guest Editorial

The Ministers for Justice, an ethnically diverse group of ministers in Robeson County, would like to address the controversy surrounding the removal of the Confederate statue. Our vision is to create a peaceful community where broken relationships are reconciled and equity is achieved. Therefore, we must not remain silent. Our position is for our county commissioners to vote for the removal of the statue from the premises of our county courthouse, as soon as possible.

As followers of Christ, we have been given the ministry of reconciliation and feel compelled to speak to the division that has surfaced. Racial divisions run deep in our county, whether we choose to acknowledge them or not, and the church should be at the forefront of addressing these issues. Many churches have a history of being complicit or silent on such matters. Micah 6:8 says to do justice, love mercy and walk humbly with our God. Martin Luther King Jr’s, “Letter from Birmingham Jail,” written to a group of ministers in 1963 calling for them to do justice, is as relevant to us today as it was at the height of the Civil Rights Movement. We must not remain silent.

How do we do justice? It starts by creating safe spaces for people to share their stories and to be heard. It means listening even when what is being said makes us uncomfortable. It requires humility and the desire to reflect the image of Christ in our interactions with those who hold opposing views.

We fail to do that when we dismiss someone’s feelings or experiences because it was not our experience or does not align with our perspective. This is an attitude of superiority that is prevalent in our culture and one that must be challenged.

We, the Ministers of Justice, have listened and have heard the cry of those who feel the statue is a symbol of oppression. We have personally talked with those who have respectfully asked for it to be moved and have grieved over the way these men have been portrayed on social media. Although several of us once held opposing views, we now see the hurt that this symbol has caused and we stand in solidarity with those requesting its removal from the halls of justice. No one is asking for the statue to be torn down or history to be erased, but for the whole of history to be told and preserved in its proper context.

Some will say symbols hold no power and are therefore harmless. However, opinions about that symbol have brought forth passionate debate. For many people of color, the statue is a reminder of a painful past, a past that continues to hold power through generational trauma and systems originally designed to favor one human being over another. For many others, it is viewed as a symbol of heritage. We may never agree on our interpretation of history, but perhaps we can find solidarity in our faith, a faith that holds love for God and love for all of humanity at its core.

History, like scripture, has to be interpreted. Therefore, we must approach it from a place of humility, knowing that our interpretation is limited by our perspective. As Pablo Picasso once said, “There is only one way to look at things until someone shows us how to look at them with different eyes.” In Christ, we gain a new perspective.

In churches all over our county, on any given Sunday, a choir or congregation is probably singing, “Amazing Grace,” blissfully unaware of the history behind this beloved hymn.

John Newton penned the words, “I once was blind, but now I see” in 1772. Newton, before studying for the Anglican priesthood and writing hymns, worked on boats in the Trans-Atlantic slave trade eventually becoming captain despite his conversion in 1748. His conversion experience did not immediately result in him denouncing the sin of slavery, it took 32 years for his eyes to be opened and another eight before he was able to publicly speak against it.

What will our story be? In what ways are we blind to the injustices that are perpetuated in our culture today? How long will it take us to see humanity through the eyes of Christ? How grateful we are for God’s “Amazing Grace” that waits patiently for us to see and to respond.

The following join me in the request to take down the statue: Brianna Goodwin, Co-President and Co-Founder of the Ministers For Justice; Pastor Derek McNair, Co- President Ministers For Justice and members: Pastor Carl Rosenburg, Rev. Clarence G. Page, Rev. Joshua K. Owens, Rev. David P. Hawes, Home Missioner Steve Taylor, Dr. Leo Barnwell, Clementine Thompson McCormick, Rev. Dr. Robert Mangum, Pastor Kelly Barr, Pastor Erickia McNair, Minister Renee Bracey-Guinyard, and Minister Tameka Grisette who serve churches and faith based organizations around Robeson County.

In Christ we stand.