Stephanie Zukowski (right) and three of her students who performed in “The Little Mermaid“. Honoring student athletes and singers, as well as trans-gendered students, were topics at the SCSD #2 board meeting on Monday, April 11. Around 20 community members attended the meeting. Chairman Sue Wilson read the policy that governs community comments and thanked community members for being at the meeting and airing their concerns.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO