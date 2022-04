Ty Gibbs has been fined $15,000 by NASCAR after running into the back of Sam Mayer’s car on pit road Friday night at Martinsville Speedway. Gibbs was heated after contact with Mayer on the final lap of the Xfinity Series race. Going into Turn 3, Mayer put the bumper to Gibbs to get underneath him as the two raced for the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus. The contact led to Gibbs being stuck on the outside of Mayer and Landon Cassill, and there was more contact coming off the final corner.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO