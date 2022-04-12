ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn subway station shooting: 10 shot, 13 others injured, officials say

By Sarah Vasile, Aliza Chasan, Nicole Johnson, AJ Jondonero
PIX11
PIX11
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OWANW_0f6zwb0J00

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Ten people were shot and 13 others were injured in a Brooklyn subway station attack Tuesday morning, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell confirmed at an NYPD presser Tuesday evening.

On a northbound N train just before 8:25 a.m., a man put on a gas mask, pulled out two canisters and opened fire as smoke filled the train, Sewell said.

Seven men and three women were shot by the suspect, who fired his weapon 33 times, officials said. He used a Glock 9mm handgun with an extended magazine. Police found two additional extended magazine clips on the train following the shooting.

A person of interest, 62-year-old Frank R. James, was named in connection with the attack. He was not a suspect, as of Tuesday evening, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Vmvk_0f6zwb0J00
Frank James (Credit: NYPD)

Five of the victims were in critical condition. Aside from gunshot wounds, other injuries included smoke inhalation, injuries from shrapnel and panic attacks. Police said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

The incident was not being investigated as a terror attack, officials said. However, the investigation remained ongoing Tuesday evening. The NYPD, MTA and TWU transit union posted a combined $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Who is Frank R. James? Person of interest in Brooklyn subway attack

The FDNY said a call came in at around 8:27 a.m. for smoke in the 36th Street subway station in Sunset Park . Upon arrival, responders found the victims and several undetonated devices at the same location. Police said there were no active explosive devices left at the scene.

At least three patients were treated at Methodist Hospital, according to PIX11’s Anthony DiLorenzo. A woman sustained a gunshot wound to the back and the other two victims sustained leg and head injuries, respectively.

In addition to the handgun and extended magazines, a hatchet, fireworks and a liquid believed to be gasoline were discovered on the train, police said. Investigators also recovered a U-Haul van key on the train. That key led them to the person of interest, James, who police said rented the van in Philadelphia.

Subway train services impacted after multiple shot in Brooklyn

Officials said the suspect was seen leaving the train wearing a neon construction vest and a gas mask. Police described the suspect as weighing 160 to 200 pounds and 5 feet, 5 inches tall.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was not at the scene . He was recently diagnosed with COVID. However, he released a video after the attack and later spoke via video conferencing during an NYPD briefing.

“We will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorized, even by a single individual,” he said. “The NYPD is searching for the suspect at large and we will find him. We ask the public to come forward with any information that may help us in this investigation.”

Adams, a Democrat a little over 100 days into his term, has made cracking down on crime — especially on the subways — a focus of his early administration, pledging to send more police officers into stations and platforms for regular patrols.

There were some “concerning” social media posts police believe may be connected to James, Sewell said. They mentioned homelessness and New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Security for the mayor was increased because of the posts.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xa0EX_0f6zwb0J00
    Image from the scene following a shooting at a subway station in Brooklyn (PIX11)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s5NYf_0f6zwb0J00
    Image from the scene following a shooting at a subway station in Brooklyn (PIX11)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iy8gu_0f6zwb0J00
    First responders are in Sunset Park, Brooklyn where multiple people were found shot and injured. (PIX11)
Images from the scene following a shooting at a subway station in Brooklyn. (Credit: PIX11)

According to an NYPD official, officers were not in the station before the attack unfolded. He said officers had patrolled the station earlier in the morning but were not in the station when the violence began. Police were also investigating why MTA surveillance cameras appeared to not be working at the station.

Warning: The video below contains graphic footage that may be disturbing to some.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Video shows man rip hair from victim’s head during assault

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — During a caught-on-video assault, one suspect slapped a fellow A train rider multiple times before ripping some of his hair out. NYPD released footage of the March 19 attack Wednesday. The incident took place about 2:22 p.m., when the suspect approached a 22-year-old man and remarked twice about “carrying pepper […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man with gun on subway stopped by good Samaritan MTA workers: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man who brought a gun onto the subway was taken into police custody early Tuesday morning after a group of MTA workers spotted the firearm and called the police, according to the NYPD. The man was taken into custody at the 125th Street station in Harlem after police were called […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Philadelphia, NY
Beach Radio

Woman raped by 3 men who met her at Manalapan, NJ bar, cops say

Three men, each 24 years old, are accused of repeatedly raping a woman, not long after they met her at a bar in Monmouth County this month. Andrew J. Gallucci, of Marlboro, Richard S. Gathy, of Manalapan, and Ronald W. Hondo, of Monroe Township have each been charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault and third-degree criminal restraint, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Monday.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Subway#Nypd#Twu Transit Union#Fdny
PIX11

Group beats, robs 13-year-old girl outside Bronx deli: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A group brutally attacked a 13-year-old girl and stole her shoes and her cellphone outside a Bronx bodega this week, police said Friday. The NYPD released surveillance images of the three suspects, who are believed to be between 16 and 18 years old. According to police, two males and one […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
MTA
PIX11

Man threatened to kill Brooklyn MTA worker: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man attacked and threatened an MTA employee after she tried to rope off a turnstile Sunday morning, police said Thursday. The woman, an on-duty booth attendant, was roping off a turnstile area due to a service change at the Franklin Avenue Station. Police said as she was doing this, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Woman groped aboard Brooklyn subway train, police say

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man groped a woman onboard a subway train in Brooklyn Friday afternoon, police said Saturday. Around 12:10 p.m. Friday, the suspect approached the 26-year-old victim and grabbed her breasts while onboard a southbound N train approaching the Kings Highway subway station, officials said. Police are asking for help in finding […]
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

70-year-old woman stabbed in back while walking to pharmacy

A 70-year-old Brooklyn woman was stabbed in the back while walking to pick up medicine from the pharmacy down the block from her home last Wednesday. The attack left 70-year-old Lin Mei Fang in the hospital in need of surgery because of where she was stabbed. “Suddenly somebody ran into...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Trio kick, punch 13-year-old girl, steal her sneakers in the Bronx

FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx — A trio beat a 13-year-old girl in the Bronx, then stole her sneakers and cellphone, police said Tuesday. The teen was approached from behind by three people, all believed to be teens around 16 to 18 years old, on March 15 on Valentine Avenue near East 194th Street, officials said. […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

PIX11

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy