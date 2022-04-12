ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert suspended from Preakness Stakes

erienewsnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHall of Fame horse trainer Bob Baffert will miss the first two legs of horse racing's Triple Crown. The 69-year-old has been suspended from the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes, Mike Hopkins, Executive Director of Maryland Racing Commission, confirmed to CNN Sport on Tuesday. Baffert had already...

www.erienewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Baffert Suspended By Maryland Racing Commission, Ineligible For Preakness

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — The Maryland Racing Commission has suspended horse trainer Bob Baffert, barring him from running horses in the upcoming 147th Preakness Stakes in Baltimore. Baffert was also suspended for 90 days by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, California Horse Racing Board, and the New York State Gaming Commission for drug violations in the 2021 Kentucky Derby with the late Medina Spirit. Churchill Downs suspended Baffert last spring through 2023 and cited a recent spate of failed drug tests by his horses including now-deceased colt Medina Spirit after he won the Kentucky Derby. A postrace drug test revealed the corticosteroid betamethasone in his...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

2022 Kentucky Derby odds, betting strategy, cheat sheet: Expert who nailed prep races shares picks

Trainer Todd Pletcher can win his third Kentucky Derby when he sends out two starters, including Wood Memorial winner Mo Donegal, in the 2022 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 7 at Churchill Downs. The 54-year-old Pletcher won the Run for the Roses in 2010 with Super Saver and in 2017 with Always Dreaming. He has started a record 59 horses in the Kentucky Derby, 10 more than the next trainer, D. Wayne Lukas. Mo Donegal enters the 2022 Kentucky Derby lineup as Pletcher's best chance at win No. 3. Mo Donegal is 8-1 in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds, while Louisiana Derby winner Epicenter is the 5-1 favorite in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field. With a wide-open, 20-horse field expected to enter the starting gate, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any Kentucky Derby picks.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

2022 Kentucky Derby odds, top predictions: Expert who called last year's Derby Day winner makes picks

The 2022 Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 7 at Churchill Downs. Points have been awarded to the top four finishers in each Kentucky Derby 2022 prep race, helping narrow the field down to 20 horses. Taiba is now 6-1 in the latest 2022 Kentucky Derby odds after a victory in last weekend's Santa Anita Derby. Epicenter is the 5-1 favorite in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field, but Messier (6-1), Zandon (6-1) and Taiba are hot on his heels. Should any of these 2022 Kentucky Derby horses be included in your 2022 Kentucky Derby bets? With the Kentucky Derby 2022 featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.
KENTUCKY STATE
Sportico

NASCAR Legend Tony Stewart Seeks $30M for Indiana Home With Indoor Stream

Click here to read the full article. Start your engines and get out your checkbooks. As Dirt reports, NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart—affectionally known to his hordes of fans simply as “Smoke”—has officially hoisted his sprawling Indiana ranch onto the market. Nestled amid the outskirts of his bucolic hometown of Columbus, about an hour’s drive from Indianapolis, the luxe spread is asking a substantial $30 million; according to Realtor.com, it’s not only the most expensive listing in the Hoosier State by far, but if it goes for anywhere near asking, it also could be turn out to be one of...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Community Policy