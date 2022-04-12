Livia Ceramic Mugs (Set of 4)

The mango margaritas are poured, you’ve got a steady stream of music going…but you know what? Something’s missing here, and it’s these string lights. Weather-resistant and rated for indoor or outdoor use, they’ve got a classic globe shape that’ll make your patio space feel like a bistro on the French Riviera. And let’s hear it for practicality: Those bulbs are made of clear, shatter-resistant plastic (read: way less breakable than your typical glass lights). They give off a warm, incandescent-like glow that’ll last and last since they’re LED. Each 25-foot strand comes with 25 bulbs—connect up to 28 of ‘em if you wanna create a real light show.
