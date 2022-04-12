ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livia Ceramic Mugs (Set of 4)

Food52
 1 day ago

Everyday, every way mugs. Handcrafted? Check. Microwave safe? Oh yeah. Durable? That’s stoneware, thank you...

food52.com

Food52

Roda Stoneware Portuguese Mugs (Set of 4)

Stop and smell the coffee. Grab a cuppa and gather ‘round—we have lots to tell you about these mugs from Costa Nova’s Roda collection. Each one’s made of Portuguese stoneware, so you can sip easy knowing it’ll welcome piping-hot coffee or tea, no problem. (That sturdy ceramic is microwave and dishwasher safe, too.) As for colors? Take your pick from matte black or subtly speckled cream. There’s a whole line of dinnerware to match the set, and you can bet we’ll be snapping it up.
SHOPPING
Food52

Casafina Modern Classic Ceramic Mugs (Set of 4)

What’s in a mug you’ll reach for every day? These ceramic vessels can tell you. Part of Casafina’s modern classic dinnerware line, they’re built from fine stoneware that’s oh-so conveniently microwave and dishwasher safe. As for that natural shape that’s a dream to hold: It comes courtesy of the artisans in Portugal who craft each one. There’s a whole bounty of colors to choose from, so you can have your morning coffee just how you like it.
LIFESTYLE
Food52

Portuguese Cork Collection Placemats (Set of 4)

…and we thought cork was only for topping off our wine bottles. Made in Portugal, aka the world’s top cork producer, these placemats from Casafina are happily heat-resistant for quick oven-to-table transfers. There’s more to those natural good looks, too: Cork also happens to be an ultra-sustainable material. (It’s recyclable, for starters, and no trees are harmed when harvesting it.) Choose your favorite from the collection—we’re partial to that oval shape ourselves—and then watch how they sing with everything else on the table.
LIFESTYLE
Food52

Portuguese Cork Trivet with Leather Handle

You’re getting ready to pull one-pot roast chicken outta the oven (you know, the kind Julia Child used to make). But what’s that? No place to set your masterful work? That’s where this handy-dandy trivet steps in. It’s made of cork, a sustainable material that also happens to be heat-resistant. (Fun fact: This one comes from Portugal, the world’s number-one cork producer.) It has a leather handle, too, so you can snag it while you’re on your way to the table with the plates and flatware. Choose from two colors and three sizes—or snap up a few so you’ll be ready for every hot-pot-or-pan situation.
LIFESTYLE
Food52

Giusti Affinato 12-Year Balsamic Vinegar of Modena

Meet the magic that’s been over a decade in the making. Starting with nothing but cooked grape must, Affinato is aged for at least 12 years through a series of antique barrels made from various woods. And then there’s this tidbit: It comes from a maker that’s been crafting balsamic vinegar in Modena, Italy since 1605. As if all that weren’t impressive enough? Just wait till you taste it.
FOOD & DRINKS
People

Amazon Has a Hidden Outlet Store Section with Nothing but $10 Deals

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Shoppers can get Easter baskets, popular kitchen tools, trendy eyeshadow palettes, and more for less than $10 this weekend — if they know where to look.
SHOPPING
ELLE DECOR

Amazon Is Selling a Walk-In Greenhouse That Will Ship in Two Days for $90

If you’ve ever considered adding a standalone greenhouse to your yard, you know how big of an investment it can be. According to Maya Haynie of deVINE Plantery, prices can run between $1,000 and $5,000 for decent prefab options, or closer to $20,000 if you’re looking for something custom. But thanks to Amazon, you may just be able to fulfill your greenery dreams for under $100 (yes, really!).
SHOPPING
Salon

The best budget buys from Aldi, according to Reddit

Aldi, for the uninitiated, is an international grocery chain known for quirky shortcuts that provide some pretty unmatched savings. This can include inserting a quarter into your shopping cart to incentivize putting it back in its proper location, bagging your own groceries with your own bags at the end of your transaction and more industrial-feeling, warehouse-style stores. Bringing all of these factors into consideration, the store which could be considered a distant cousin of Trader Joe's (familial ties back in the motherland!) offers some great values on everyday goods. Here's what the folks on Reddit say are the absolute best buys if you'd like to check out the German retailer yourself.
BROOKLYN, NY
Inc.com

After 35 Years, Starbucks Just Made a Bittersweet Announcement

Its most valuable brand asset is also one of its biggest problems. The Starbucks white cup with its green logo of a two-tailed mermaid is one of the most iconic features of any brand. It doesn't even have the word Starbucks in it, but you know exactly what it is. In fact, for many people, it doesn't just signify the world's largest coffee brand, it represents, well, coffee. Period.
BUSINESS
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are On The Hunt For Meli's Cookie Mix

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. You never know what you're going to find when you step foot in your local Costco warehouse. Well, maybe you'll know about a few things, like the retailer's beloved Kirkland Signature bacon and its infamous rotisserie chicken that sells for a mere $4.99. But in addition to the various cult-favorite items that are almost always available for purchase at the chain's 575 U.S. locations, shoppers will also often find themselves staring at displays containing never-before-seen items, some of which are too exciting to keep to themselves.
RETAIL
BGR.com

This best-selling nonstick frying pan is $14 and shoppers are obsessed

You undoubtedly have a routine that involves some amount of research before you make a purchase online. We all do. It doesn’t matter if it’s a big purchase or a small one. The bottom line is that you want to make sure you’re getting your money’s worth. When someone says they found the best nonstick frying pan, you’re not simply going to take their word for it.
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

Costco Fans Are Raving About These Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls

No offense to your great aunt's gorgeous collection of Gooseberry Pyrex, but even a brief binge on food YouTube will prove that many modern bakers prefer stainless steel mixing bowls over all others. A 2014 Cook's Illustrated article praises the silver-hued kitchen essential for being lightweight and easy to handle, making it ideal for mixing heavy ingredients or components of bakes, like doughs. The magazine also gives points to stainless steel bowls for their ability to conduct heat quickly and efficiently, which means they're perfect for making tempered chocolate in a double boiler. An article in the Vocal Media column Feast also notes the material's sturdiness and its power to keep food cold.
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

Big Changes Are Coming To Starbucks' Famous Cups

Starbucks fans have long been passionate about the coffee juggernaut's iconic cups, from festive red holiday cups to reusable Valentine's tumblers. And while the occasionally controversial cups have made headlines in the past, Starbucks' most recent announcement is guaranteed to change the company's cup culture forever. According to CNBC, the...
FOOD & DRINKS
Food52

Spring Prairie Wreath

Creekside Farms ships out their wreaths and garlands 2nd-Day Air Express to ensure your order will arrive as fresh as possible. Your wreath is guaranteed to ship within 5 business days of placing your order, on the same day it's assembled. Your patience will be rewarded with beautiful decor!. Ring...
LIFESTYLE
Food52

Globe Bistro String Lights

The mango margaritas are poured, you’ve got a steady stream of music going…but you know what? Something’s missing here, and it’s these string lights. Weather-resistant and rated for indoor or outdoor use, they’ve got a classic globe shape that’ll make your patio space feel like a bistro on the French Riviera. And let’s hear it for practicality: Those bulbs are made of clear, shatter-resistant plastic (read: way less breakable than your typical glass lights). They give off a warm, incandescent-like glow that’ll last and last since they’re LED. Each 25-foot strand comes with 25 bulbs—connect up to 28 of ‘em if you wanna create a real light show.
MUSIC

