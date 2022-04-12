ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portuguese Cork Collection Placemats (Set of 4)

Food52
 1 day ago

…and we thought cork was only for topping off our wine bottles. Made in Portugal, aka the world’s...

food52.com

marthastewart.com

11 Martha Stewart Products That Are Guaranteed to Brighten Up Your Home for Spring

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. The days are longer, the weather is getting warmer, and flowers are beginning to sprout up from the earth—spring is officially here. Come out of winter and into this blooming, beautiful season by celebrating all the colors it naturally brings. Whether you'd like to infuse your home with garden-worthy greens, sunny yellows, or straight-from-the-sky blues, must-have products from Martha Stewart's collections will help you do just that.
Food52

Roda Stoneware Portuguese Mugs (Set of 4)

Stop and smell the coffee. Grab a cuppa and gather ‘round—we have lots to tell you about these mugs from Costa Nova’s Roda collection. Each one’s made of Portuguese stoneware, so you can sip easy knowing it’ll welcome piping-hot coffee or tea, no problem. (That sturdy ceramic is microwave and dishwasher safe, too.) As for colors? Take your pick from matte black or subtly speckled cream. There’s a whole line of dinnerware to match the set, and you can bet we’ll be snapping it up.
Food52

The Hands-Free Cleaning Hack for Those Stubborn Burnt Bits

I clean to procrastinate. So it was bittersweet when, a few years ago, by way of dinner party chaos, I accidentally discovered a trick that both dissolves all of the burnt build-up on my dirtiest dishes with ease, and is nearly completely hands-free. It is shamefully simple: Drop a dishwashing...
Food52

Globe Bistro String Lights

The mango margaritas are poured, you’ve got a steady stream of music going…but you know what? Something’s missing here, and it’s these string lights. Weather-resistant and rated for indoor or outdoor use, they’ve got a classic globe shape that’ll make your patio space feel like a bistro on the French Riviera. And let’s hear it for practicality: Those bulbs are made of clear, shatter-resistant plastic (read: way less breakable than your typical glass lights). They give off a warm, incandescent-like glow that’ll last and last since they’re LED. Each 25-foot strand comes with 25 bulbs—connect up to 28 of ‘em if you wanna create a real light show.
Food52

Portuguese Cork Trivet with Leather Handle

You’re getting ready to pull one-pot roast chicken outta the oven (you know, the kind Julia Child used to make). But what’s that? No place to set your masterful work? That’s where this handy-dandy trivet steps in. It’s made of cork, a sustainable material that also happens to be heat-resistant. (Fun fact: This one comes from Portugal, the world’s number-one cork producer.) It has a leather handle, too, so you can snag it while you’re on your way to the table with the plates and flatware. Choose from two colors and three sizes—or snap up a few so you’ll be ready for every hot-pot-or-pan situation.
Channel 6000

Best fertilizer for hydrangeas

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Some hydrangeas are bright white while others sport lovely hues of pink, blue, red or purple. Regardless of the color, the large blooms are a beautiful addition to any yard or garden. Don’t let the intricate flowers intimidate you, because...
KXAN

Best pink bed sheets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Pink bed sheets are a bright, fun way of adding a little personality to your bedroom. There are several shades to choose from and various materials that affect the looks just as much as the feel of the sheets. Sheet sets don’t include everything — you’ll still need to decide on a comforter or duvet.
yankodesign.com

This IKEA-inspired modular kitchen system is designed for digital nomads

Rëkoøk is a modular kitchen system designed for the digital nomads of today to bring their kitchen with them anywhere work takes them. IKEA is one of the most iconic furniture brands of all time–it’s no wonder designers find endless inspiration from the multinational, Swedish-founded conglomerate. While IKEA has always been a primary source of furniture for economical buyers hoping to bring a touch of Scandinavian design into their homes, the digital nomad era of today makes the flatpack designs and easy-to-assemble pieces from IKEA that much more relevant. Merging the design language of IKEA with a modular and interchangeable build, Rëkoøk is a portable kitchen concept designed for the digital nomads of today to feel at home wherever work takes them.
yankodesign.com

Top 10 wooden architectural designs that bring this warm material to the limelight

There’s something about wooden architecture that is simply so humble and endearing. Wood has been a material of choice for construction for ages galore. Wood ages beautifully – anything built with wood will retain the character of your house. And it also manages to incorporate an aura of warmth and serenity within the living space. The rustic and homely appeal of a wooden space instantly makes you feel at ease and welcomed. It’s a material of choice that has stood strong through the ages and continues to do so. Whether modern or traditional, wood can be bent and molded to create a living space of your choice and style. From a tiny timber home with a biophilic design to a geometric wooden cabin that is perfect for a socially distant getaway – this collection of architectural designs will leave you mesmerized and completely in awe of the wonderful yet simple material that is wood!
homedit.com

What is the Best Place to Buy Curtains Online

Finding the best place to buy curtains is essential, and coordinating with the rest of your home decor is important. You also want to feel confident that the product you purchase will last for many years to come. We think you’ll like the selections and styles of curtains for bedrooms,...
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Ghost Shows Herself During Haunted Tour In Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg, located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country, is one of the top weekend getaways here in Texas. People flock to Fredericksburg every weekend to entire the rich history, German culture, shopping, bed and breakfasts, peaches, and wine. A town with that much history and culture has to have some stories to tell, including ghost stories. In most getaway destination cities with rich histories, you can find a good ghost tour, and that's definitely what you can find in Fredericksburg, Tx. For those of you who may be new to the area, Fredericksburg is about four hours away.
Interesting Engineering

Here's how socks are actually made

Chances are you are wearing a pair of these as you read this, but have you ever wondered how socks are made?. If so, you are in for a treat. Let's find out how one of the most numerous items of clothing is made. Step 1: Preparing the thread. Socks...
Food52

10-Piece Stackable Glass Bowl Set

There’s a bowl for that. We dare you to find a task this set of bowls can’t handle. Straight from Luminarc, the very maker behind some of our favorite glasses, it includes 10 stackable pieces ranging from teensy to oh-so roomy. Use the littlest 1.25-ounce bowl to catch all the spices you’ll be tossing into a bubbling soup, the in-between sizes for taco fixings, then the 4.5-quart when there’s a big batch of chocolate-chip cookie dough to prep. They’re all made of microwave-safe tempered glass, and you can pop ‘em right in the dishwasher for breezy cleanup. Yeah…these’ll get to know your kitchen very well.
Cosmopolitan

The 15 Best Wine Coolers to Keep Your Rosé Perfectly Chilled This Summer

I've spent most of my life storing white wines and rosés in the fridge and letting the reds hang out on the bar cart or kitchen counter. I'm guessing you probably do the same because...well, I think that's just what people do? But if you're ready to feel like a real grown-up, I've got two words for you: wine coolers. Also called wine fridges, they keep your wines at the *perfect* temperature. If you value your quality vino time, it's absolutely worth buying a wine cooler. In case you didn't know, the temperature of your wine can really impact how it tastes. Storing your bottles at the right temp ensures that you're getting the best tasting experience when it's finally time to pour yourself a glass at the end of a long day.

