Twitter Reacts to Cody Johnson’s Powerful Performance at CMT Music Awards

By Buddy Logan
 1 day ago
It's been a long time coming. Man, most Texans have known that Cody Johnson is a superstar for the better part of a decade, he's been selling out arenas for years down here in Texas. The fact that it has taking this...

