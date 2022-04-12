ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

A Letter To The CMTs, From Frustrated in Small-Town Montana Radio

By Mark Wilson
103.7 The Hawk
103.7 The Hawk
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

You're doing a lot of things wrong right now. Let's start with Monday night at the CMT awards. You know, COUNTRY Music Television? Where you finally gave an award to George Strait?? You're reading this right: CMT finally gave a trophy to George. Freakin'. Strait. And he won it...

kmhk.com

Comments / 0

Related
103.7 The Hawk

No Thank You! 8 More Incredibly Boring Montana Towns

We might as well be foolhardy and have fun making another one of these lists because the reactions are too much fun. Last week we did a post about the 10 Most Incredibly Boring Towns in Montana and what we thought was a great photo gallery turned into some locals not being too happy about the article. We even apologized for that list of boring places, but some locals agreed with us.
MONTANA STATE
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Entertainment
State
Montana State
Fox News

The Judds to reunite for CMT Music Awards performance

The Judds, one of the most successful duos in country music in the 1980s, are reuniting to perform on the CMT Music Awards, their first major awards show performance together in more than two decades. The mother-and-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna will perform their hit "Love Will Build a...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Randy Travis Surprises Tanya Tucker at Her Billy Bob’s Texas Show

It was a meeting of a couple of country music greats when Randy Travis stopped in to visit Tanya Tucker at her Billy Bob’s Texas Show Friday night. And, Tanya Tucker was over the moon as Travis stopped in to see her. Tucker notes on her Instagram post that her fellow country-music singer is looking great. Amazing news, for sure, after Randy Travis continues to rebound from his life-altering stroke.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Rogers
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
George Strait
Person
Emmylou Harris
Person
Toby Keith
Person
Alan Jackson
ETOnline.com

2022 CMT Music Awards Nominations: See the Full List

Get ready, Nashville, the 2022 CMT Music Awards are almost here -- and it's going to be a star-studded night!. On Wednesday, CMT announced the nominees for country music's only entirely fan-voted awards show -- which will be hosted live from Music City by Anthony Mackie and Kelsea Ballerini on Monday, April 11 -- and the list includes some of the biggest names in music. Kane Brown leads the pack this year with four nominations, while Ballerini, Mickey Guyton, and first-time nominees Breland and Cody Johnson earned three nods apiece.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

The 2022 CMT Music Awards Are Coming to CBS! Find Out Who's Nominated, Who's Hosting and More

While it may seem like there’s an endless supply of annual awards shows for country music, the CMT Music Awards are different—in more ways than one. For starters, it’s the only country music awards show voted on entirely by fans and the only one to focus exclusively on video performances and recordings in the realm of country music. And in 2022, the CMTs are changing things up by airing live from Nashville’s historic Municipal Auditorium, as well as various locations in and around Nashville—plus, it’ll also mark the ceremony’s inaugural broadcast on CBS.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmt Music#Radio#Music Television#Music Industry#The Dixie Chicks
Hello Magazine

Exclusive: Carly Pearce reacts to losing to Carrie Underwood at 2022 CMT Music Awards

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde sadly missed out on the best Collaborative Video of the Year award at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on Monday night. Carly and Ashley were nominated for their duet, Never Wanted To Be That Girl, but were beaten by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood who scooped the prize for their song, If I Didn't Love You – and Carly had the perfect response to missing out on the accolade.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

2022 CMT Music Awards: How to Watch, Who’s Nominated, Who’s Performing

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Like its country cousins the ACM Awards and CMA Awards, this has been a time of change for the CMT Music Awards. This year, the annual event will move to a new television network and a new location, and air in a completely different time of year. There will even be a new co-host to join one returning from the previous year. But if past CMT Music Awards are any indication, it’s...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
CMT

2022 CMT Music Awards: Carrie Underwood, Mickey Guyton and More Added to Star-Studded Roster

One week away from its major network television debut on CBS, The CMT Music Awards continue to unveil superstar performers. On Monday, the network revealed Mickey Guyton + Black Pumas, Old Dominion, and Carrie Underwood would join the already star-studded line-up of performers. Previously announced singers include co-host Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris + Ryan Hurd, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell + Lainey Wilson, Keith Urban and The Judds.
MUSIC
103.7 The Hawk

103.7 The Hawk

Billings, MT
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
441K+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy